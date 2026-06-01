Why cashless revolution needs a conscience

The world is going cashless faster than almost anyone predicted, driven by a powerful coalition of banks, card networks, fintechs, and governments who all benefit from the shift. The global digital payments market is projected to exceed $3 trillion by 2028. The direction of travel is right: digital payments are faster, safer, and more transparent than cash. But speed has a way of outrunning equity. The real question is not whether cash will disappear, but whether the transition will be designed for everyone, or only for those already inside the financial system.