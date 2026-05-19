Banking on the Future: Ahmed Al Naqbi, EDB CEO on powering the UAE’s industrial transformation

Emirates Development Bank (EDB) operates as the key financial engine for the UAE's economic diversification and industrial transformation. Our strategy is built on providing patient capital and fast financing to sectors that are essential for the nation's future. The key pillars of our strategy focus on backing five priority sectors: manufacturing, food security, advanced technology, renewable energy, and healthcare. We are dedicated to ensuring that businesses have the liquidity they need to operate smoothly, which is why we are currently deploying an average of AED 20 million in financing every single day to support current market needs.