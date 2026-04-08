Ajman Bank donates Dh1.6 million to charities and community projects

Support spans humanitarian aid, education and community initiatives
Ajman: Ajman Bank has allocated Dh1.6 million in charitable contributions to support humanitarian, educational and community initiatives across the UAE.
The funds will be distributed to several organisations, including Al Ihsan Charity Association, Beit Al Khair Society, International Charity Organization, Dar Al Ber Society and the Emirates Red Crescent. Support will also be extended to Ajman University and City University Ajman.
Part of the allocation will go towards initiatives led by Ajman Police aimed at facilitating the release of prisoners under humanitarian campaigns.
The contributions are made through the bank’s charitable account, which supports social and educational programmes across the country.
Ajman Bank, established in 2007, is an Islamic bank headquartered in Ajman and listed on the Dubai Financial Market.