Ajman Bank donates Dh200,000 to support inmates

Funds to cover travel costs for deportees and ease financial hardship
Ajman: Ajman Bank has donated Dh200,000 from its charity account to support inmates at the Ajman Police General Headquarters, in a move aimed at strengthening humanitarian initiatives and easing the burden on financially distressed detainees.
The contribution was received by Colonel Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution, in the presence of Dr Fadl Rahim, Head of Sharia Supervision, and Mariam Abdulrahman Al Shurafa, Head of Corporate Communications at Ajman Bank. The initiative reflects ongoing cooperation between security authorities and banking institutions in the UAE.
Officials said the funds will be used to provide air tickets for deportees who are unable to afford the cost of returning to their home countries. The initiative is expected to help speed up departure procedures and enable inmates to reunite with their families more quickly.
Authorities noted that the move embodies the UAE’s values of compassion, solidarity and social cohesion, particularly in supporting vulnerable segments of society.
Col. Al Ghafli thanked Ajman Bank for the humanitarian gesture, saying such contributions play a key role in enhancing the institution’s efforts to support inmates and reduce their financial hardships.
“These initiatives reflect a strong sense of social responsibility and constructive cooperation between various entities,” he said.
Dr Rahim said the donation aligns with the bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its continued support for humanitarian causes.
Al Shurafa highlighted the importance of partnerships with government entities, noting that such collaboration helps deliver impactful initiatives that benefit the wider community and contribute to social stability.