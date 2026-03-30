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Ajman Bank donates Dh200,000 to support inmates

Funds to cover travel costs for deportees and ease financial hardship

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ajman Bank donates Dh200,000 to support inmates
Ajman Bank donates Dh200,000 to support inmates

Ajman: Ajman Bank has donated Dh200,000 from its charity account to support inmates at the Ajman Police General Headquarters, in a move aimed at strengthening humanitarian initiatives and easing the burden on financially distressed detainees.

The contribution was received by Colonel Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution, in the presence of Dr Fadl Rahim, Head of Sharia Supervision, and Mariam Abdulrahman Al Shurafa, Head of Corporate Communications at Ajman Bank. The initiative reflects ongoing cooperation between security authorities and banking institutions in the UAE.

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Travel support for deportees

Officials said the funds will be used to provide air tickets for deportees who are unable to afford the cost of returning to their home countries. The initiative is expected to help speed up departure procedures and enable inmates to reunite with their families more quickly.

Authorities noted that the move embodies the UAE’s values of compassion, solidarity and social cohesion, particularly in supporting vulnerable segments of society.

Shared responsibility

Col. Al Ghafli thanked Ajman Bank for the humanitarian gesture, saying such contributions play a key role in enhancing the institution’s efforts to support inmates and reduce their financial hardships.

“These initiatives reflect a strong sense of social responsibility and constructive cooperation between various entities,” he said.

Dr Rahim said the donation aligns with the bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its continued support for humanitarian causes.

Al Shurafa highlighted the importance of partnerships with government entities, noting that such collaboration helps deliver impactful initiatives that benefit the wider community and contribute to social stability.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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