Dubai boosts Eid Al Adha social support with Dh27.7m ‘Eidiya’ initiative for over 11,700 beneficiaries

CDA rolls out humanitarian programmes to strengthen family stability, spread Eid joy
Dubai: In the lead-up to Eid Al Adha and in line with the objectives of the “Year of Family,” the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has launched a series of integrated humanitarian and community initiatives aimed at supporting families, enhancing social stability, and spreading joy across the emirate.
The initiatives, delivered in collaboration with government, private, and charitable partners, reflect Dubai’s long-standing humanitarian approach rooted in solidarity, generosity, and improving quality of life for all residents.
As part of its Eid Al Adha programme, the CDA has implemented the “Eidiya” initiative, which benefited more than 11,700 registered beneficiaries.
The initiative targets families receiving financial assistance from the CDA, along with priority groups such as minors and fishermen, ensuring that support reaches those most in need during the festive period.
Officials have noted that the initiative shows authentic Emirati values associated with Eid, while strengthening the social support system for vulnerable communities.
The total value of the initiative has reached Dh27.7 million, underscoring the scale of coordinated community support provided this year.
The programme has been delivered in partnership with several entities, including the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, Union Coop, Dubai Land Department, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group, Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber Society, and Tarahum Charity Foundation.
For her part, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director general of CDA, has noted that these initiatives show the values of compassion and solidarity that define UAE society.
“Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a global model in humanitarian and social work through impactful initiatives that place people and families at the heart of its development priorities, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build a more connected and cohesive society and strengthen a sustainable system of social protection and empowerment for all community members,” said Buhumaid.
As part of the initiative, fishermen have been supported through prepaid cards provided by Union Coop, helping meet their essential needs during Eid.
The CDA has also organised a co-design session with fishermen to better understand their wellbeing and identify key challenges, ensuring that future support programmes are more responsive and sustainable.
In a further boost to social support efforts, Beit Al Khair Society, in collaboration with the “Jood” platform, has contributed Dh5 million to the Community Development Fund.
The contribution has been set to enhance long-term support mechanisms for families and vulnerable groups, while reinforcing partnerships between philanthropic organisations and government entities.
Moreover, the CDA, in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank under Dubai Municipality, has distributed 250 fruit baskets as part of its Eid Al Adha outreach efforts.
The initiative has benefited 65 participants from the “Waleef” programme, as well as 185 senior citizens at the Al Barsha majlis.
The baskets have been delivered directly to beneficiaries’ homes, ensuring ease of access while enhancing care for elderly residents and community participants.
Meanwhile, the CDA has mentioned that these initiatives reaffirm Dubai’s commitment to advancing sustainable community development and strengthening humanitarian partnerships.
By supporting families, seniors, fishermen, and other priority groups, the programmes eye to reinforce social cohesion and further position Dubai as a global model in social welfare and community wellbeing.