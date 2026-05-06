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How Dubai strengthens social cohesion through interfaith partnerships

Meeting highlights UAE’s commitment to coexistence and inclusive community development

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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From left to right: Bishop Paolo Martinelli and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid
From left to right: Bishop Paolo Martinelli and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid
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Dubai: Dubai’s efforts to social cohesion through collaboration with religious institutions have been brought into focus during a meeting between the Community Development Authority (CDA) and Bishop Paolo Martinelli, apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director general of the CDA, has hosted the visiting church leader at the authority’s headquarters, where discussions tackled strengthening partnerships that support a cohesive and inclusive society.

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UAE’s inclusive approach

During the meeting, Martinelli has conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the UAE leadership and its people, commending the country’s approach to regulating places of worship while ensuring the wellbeing of all.

He has noted that the UAE has succeeded in creating a balanced framework that respects religious practices while maintaining public safety, describing it as a "global model" for managing diversity.

Moreover, Martinelli has highlighted that this approach reflects the deeply rooted values of openness and pluralism.

Community building

For her part, Buhumaid has pointed out that the visit shows the strength of collaboration between the CDA and religious entities, which plays a key role in promoting mutual understanding and respect across communities.

She has emphasised that these partnerships align with the UAE leadership’s broader vision of a people-centric development model that prioritises social stability and cohesion.

"The CDA continues its commitment to supporting social cohesion and enhancing the quality of life for all community members, by developing integrated frameworks and services that respond to the needs of Dubai’s diverse community," said Buhumaid.

She added, "This comes in line with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’ and reinforces the values of coexistence, further cementing Dubai’s position as a global city that embraces all within a safe and stable environment."

Advancing a cohesive and connected society

Meanwhile, the CDA continues to play a central role in activating Dubai’s social ecosystem by empowering individuals and families and fostering partnerships across government, community and religious sectors.

Through initiatives like these, Dubai continues to build a more connected and inclusive society, setting a global benchmark for interfaith cooperation and cultural harmony.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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