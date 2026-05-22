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Dubai Islamic Bank donates Dh10 million to Al Jalila Foundation

Funding will support patient care, medical learning and research across Dubai Health

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Dubai Islamic Bank donates Dh10 million to Al Jalila Foundation
Al Jalila Foundation

Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation has received an AED10 million Zakat donation from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), further supporting efforts to improve access to healthcare and advance medical learning and research programmes.

The donation reinforces DIB’s commitment to community-focused initiatives aimed at creating long-term social impact and improving quality of life.

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According to the Foundation, the contribution will support its role in advancing Dubai Health’s vision of integrating care, learning, discovery and giving to improve healthcare outcomes.

The announcement was made during a visit by Nawaf Al Rayssi, Head of Community Support Services at Dubai Islamic Bank, to Dubai Hospital. He was received by Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, and Dr Omar Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital.

The visit also included the unveiling of a plaque featuring DIB’s logo on The Giving Wall at Dubai Hospital in recognition of the bank’s support for the Foundation’s initiatives and community health programmes.

Supporting healthcare access

Nawaf Al Rayssi said Dubai Islamic Bank remains committed to supporting humanitarian and development initiatives that improve quality of life across society.

“In line with this commitment and our social responsibility, DIB directs its Zakat funds to eligible beneficiaries through initiatives that create meaningful and lasting outcomes,” he said.

“Our ongoing partnership with Al Jalila Foundation reflects that commitment by helping expand access to care, strengthen wellbeing and support medical progress for those who need it most across the UAE.”

Dr Amer Al Zarooni said philanthropy remains a key pillar in supporting the sustainability of the healthcare sector and reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values of solidarity and community support.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Dubai Islamic Bank for its generous donation, which supports the Foundation’s mission and advances quality of life,” he said.

Dr Omar Al Marzouqi said the contribution would help enhance Dubai Hospital’s ability to provide advanced patient-centred care aligned with international standards and clinical best practices.

“It will also support the continued development of our facilities and services, enabling us to better meet the evolving needs of the community, elevate the quality of care and improve patient experience,” he said.

Through its programmes and initiatives, Al Jalila Foundation continues to support patient treatment, medical education and scientific discovery while promoting a culture of philanthropy and social responsibility across the UAE.

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