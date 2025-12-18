GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah charity’s ‘Dirham Al Hamd’ raises Dh23 million since 2017

Automatic Dh1 daily deductions enable long-term support for humanitarian programmes

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Each daily contribution supports a wide range of causes.
Sharjah Charity International’s “Dirham Al Hamd” initiative has contributed more than Dh23 million to charitable projects since its launch in 2017, reinforcing its role as one of the organisation’s key funding streams for humanitarian programmes inside and outside the UAE.

Built on a simple daily micro-donation model, the service allows subscribers to donate just Dh1 each morning through an automatic deduction, enabling people from all segments of society to take part in charitable giving with ease. Each daily contribution supports a wide range of causes, including mosque construction, well drilling, assistance for productive families, medical aid, as well as educational and social programmes.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Charity International, said the initiative had, by the end of 2024, helped finance dozens of projects valued at more than Dh23 million, making it a vital source of sustained support for the charity’s work.

He noted that “Dirham Al Hamd” stands out for its accessibility, as it does not require significant financial commitment and encourages consistent, uninterrupted giving. “A single subscription ensures the daily deduction continues automatically, helping to instil a culture of regular donation while guaranteeing the continuity of support for our projects,” he said.

Bin Bayat added that the initiative is not limited to a single cause but falls under the umbrella of general charity, allowing each contribution to reach multiple programmes and maximise its impact. He also pointed out that the idea originated from a young Emirati volunteer and was later developed into a sustainable community initiative that now supports thousands of beneficiaries every year.

Subscriptions can be activated by sending the word “Hamd” to 1110 for Etisalat users or 1011 for du users, enabling daily donations to begin immediately.

