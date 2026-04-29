DIB posts first-quarter revenue of Dh3.5 billion and pre-tax profit of Dh2.1 billion

“The first quarter of 2026 has once again shown the strength of the UAE’s foundations and the confidence that its economy continues to command, even as regional developments shape a more watchful external environment,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Chairman of DIB. “What distinguishes the UAE in times such as these is not only the resilience of its economy, but the clarity of its leadership, the strength of its institutions and the readiness of its policy framework to preserve stability, support growth and maintain confidence across the system. The measures announced by the Central Bank of the UAE during the period are a further reflection of that preparedness and of the soundness of the country’s financial sector architecture.