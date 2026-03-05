Dh1 million contribution supports ‘Yak Al Aoun’ initiative to reunite families
Dubai: A donation of Dh1 million by the charitable association Dar Al Ber Society will help secure the release of 18 Emirati citizens facing legal action over unpaid debts, as part of a community initiative aimed at reuniting families before Eid Al Fitr.
The contribution supports the seventh edition of the “Yak Al Aoun” initiative, a humanitarian programme led by the Emarat Al Youm newspaper in cooperation with Dubai Courts and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department Dubai.
The initiative aims to help 185 Emirati citizens in Dubai who are facing financial distress and legal claims linked to unpaid obligations.
Their combined debts amount to Dh21.09 million, following settlements that reduced the total from nearly Dh38.9 million after negotiations with creditors conducted by the “Courts of Goodness” committee within Dubai Courts, according to Emarat Al Youm.
With Dar Al Ber’s donation, the initiative’s total funding since its launch has reached Dh7.9 million, enabling the release of 103 citizens so far.
Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, chief executive and managing director of Dar Al Ber Society, said the association’s contribution reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives within the UAE and addressing social challenges affecting citizens struggling with debt.
“Dar Al Ber takes pride in participating in the ‘Yak Al Aoun’ initiative over the past years,” he said. “Our involvement has helped release a number of financially distressed citizens and reintegrate them with their families, reflecting our commitment to providing direct support and strengthening the stability of Emirati households.”
Al Falasi added that the organisation’s cooperation with national institutions, including Emarat Al Youm, Dubai Courts and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, demonstrate its dedication to reinforcing social solidarity and promoting values of compassion within the community.
He said that addressing financial hardship goes beyond simply paying off debts. “It is also about protecting people’s dignity and giving them a real chance for a new beginning,” he said.
Judge Khaled Al Mansoori, head of the execution court and chairman of the “Courts of Goodness” committee at Dubai Courts, said the initiative is an example of community solidarity in action.
“The ‘Yak Al Aoun’ initiative reflects a humanitarian and social model that embodies the spirit of cooperation and compassion within society,” he said. He added that its goal extends beyond financial settlements to include reconciliation, family reunification and preventing the social consequences of financial hardship.
Since its launch, the initiative has helped secure the release of 875 citizens in Dubai who were facing legal action over financial cases, with total settlements exceeding Dh116.98 million, according to organisers.