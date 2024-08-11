AJMAN: The Ajar Charity Foundation will pay blood money in five cases of “unintentional murder”, according to WAM.

The Ajar Charity Foundation has undertaken to cover the full amount of diya or blood money in five cases of “unintentional murder”, amounting to Dh1.2 million.

This humanitarian initiative aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the families of the convicted individuals, enabling them to start a new life and reunite with their families and children.

Sheikh Arham bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the foundation’s Board of Directors, expressed his gratitude to the generous benefactors contributing to the foundation’s efforts and charitable programmes, which seek to ease the suffering of this segment of society and their families.

He emphasised the values of tolerance and brotherhood deeply rooted in Emirati society and encouraged continued support for the foundation to fulfil its charitable and humanitarian roles at the national level.