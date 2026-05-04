hoopoe holding launches UAE GLP-1 clinical framework

Founder Shahir Barzegar unveils UAE-wide GLP-1 care model under Hayat Initiative campaign
Shahriar Shahir Barzegar, Founder of hoopoe holding, has announced the launch of a structured clinical framework for GLP-1 therapy delivery across the UAE, as part of the ongoing “Hayat Initiative” campaign.
The announcement comes amid a sharp increase in demand for obesity and metabolic treatments, including injectable therapies such as Mounjaro by Eli Lilly and the anticipated entry of oral GLP-1 alternatives into the regional market.
The newly introduced framework will be implemented across hoopoe holding’s clinical ecosystem, including elegant hoopoe polyclinic, and is designed to standardise how GLP-1 therapies are prescribed, monitored, and integrated into long-term metabolic care pathways.
“The market is moving quickly toward broader access,” said Barzegar. “What we are introducing is a structured clinical layer to ensure that this access translates into safe, measurable, and sustainable outcomes.”
The framework focuses on three core clinical pillars
Muscle mass preservation during weight loss
Post-treatment weight stability protocols
Patient selection based on metabolic and hormonal profiling
According to hoopoe holding, the system integrates physician-led assessment, nutritional planning, strength training protocols, and continuous metabolic monitoring into a single coordinated pathway.
The rollout is being executed in parallel with the Hayat initiative, a UAE-wide awareness campaign developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly and TruBody USA, aimed at reframing obesity as a chronic metabolic condition requiring structured medical intervention.
As part of the implementation, hoopoe holding will also expand access through its licensed multi-channel infrastructure, including clinic-based care, telehealth, homecare services, and mobile medical units, enabling patients to remain within a continuous supervised pathway.
“With new formats such as oral GLP-1 therapies entering the market, accessibility will increase significantly,” Barzegar added. “Our focus is to ensure that the clinical system evolves at the same pace as the science.”
The company confirmed that the framework is already being deployed across its UAE operations, with further expansion planned in alignment with regulatory guidelines and clinical demand trends.