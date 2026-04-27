The decision follows the resumption of in-person learning across UAE schools on April 20, after more than 40 days of distance education due to regional tensions linked to the US–Israel–Iran conflict. Schools opened with enhanced safety measures in place, including designated safe zones and updated emergency procedures in line with guidance from the KHDA. The schools also have additional internal procedures to strengthen preparedness across the campus, which includes shelter areas, along with comprehensive training for staff so students know exactly what to do before, during and after any emergency.