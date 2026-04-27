Schools have been informed that outdoor activities will soon resume
Schools are preparing to gradually resume outdoor activities after a period of disruption caused by the recent Iran–Israel–US conflict, which had forced campuses to shift to distance learning and suspend all physical, outdoor engagement.
Although schools reopened last week, outdoor spaces including playgrounds and sports fields had remained closed as a precaution.
Physical education classes and all other outdoor activities were also put on hold during this transition period.
Now, a new communication from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) signals a shift back to normalcy. Schools have been informed that outdoor activities will soon resume, marking an important step in restoring routine school life.
Dr Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Principal of Al Khaleej International School, confirmed the update, stating: “Yes, we received the communication from KHDA yesterday,” adding that preparations are underway for students to safely return to outdoor activities.
A GEMS representative also confirmed, "Starting today we’ll have the schedules updated aligned with the announcement."
Naveed Iqbal, Gems Metropole Principal and CEO shared, "GEMS Metropole School has had a very strong first week back, with systems and routines re-established quickly. As a result, we are well prepared to resume outdoor activities. This is a core part of our school experience, and as a GEMS Centre of Excellence for Sport, we are excited to see students back using our outstanding facilities and engaging fully in high-quality sporting programmes."
Private schools in Dubai have resumed outdoor activities, including Physical Education (PE) classes and school assemblies, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also confirmed to Gulf News.
The decision follows the resumption of in-person learning across UAE schools on April 20, after more than 40 days of distance education due to regional tensions linked to the US–Israel–Iran conflict. Schools opened with enhanced safety measures in place, including designated safe zones and updated emergency procedures in line with guidance from the KHDA. The schools also have additional internal procedures to strengthen preparedness across the campus, which includes shelter areas, along with comprehensive training for staff so students know exactly what to do before, during and after any emergency.
The full update reads:
We are pleased to inform you that, in accordance with directives from the Ministry of Education and KHDA, outdoor activities will resume from tomorrow.
This will include:
Outdoor PE lessons and other curriculum-related activities taking place in designated outdoor spaces
Outdoor break times, in line with the existing school timetable
To ensure that all students remain safe and comfortable while outdoors, we kindly ask for your support with the following:
Please ensure your child brings a hat to school each day
Apply sunscreen to your child before they arrive at school
Ensure your child wears their PE kit according to their usual timetable
The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed.
Thank you very much for your continued support and cooperation.
The phased reopening reflects a cautious but steady move toward fully reinstating on-campus experiences for students.
Gareth Mordey, General Manager of Cognita Enrich Middle East, the after-school sports programme under Cognita Schools, told Gulf News that outdoor sports activities have resumed across their schools.
“The resumption is in line with the latest KHDA guidance. Outdoor learning, sport and enrichment are a core part of our holistic education model, and we welcome the opportunity to safely reintroduce these experiences for students. Activities are being delivered in a structured and supervised manner, ensuring both student wellbeing and the continuity of high-quality enrichment provision.”
Mordey added that the move aligns with the KHDA’s 'General Regulations for the Use of Outdoor Areas and the Continuity of Educational, Extracurricular Activities and School Events'.
Key measures include:
Structured supervision and organisation: All outdoor activities are carefully planned, with continuous staff supervision and clearly defined activity zones to ensure safe and orderly participation.
Capacity management: Group sizes are strictly managed and overcrowding in outdoor spaces is avoided, in line with KHDA expectations.
Clear safety and evacuation protocols: Each school has defined evacuation routes from outdoor areas to safe zones, with regular drills conducted to ensure readiness and a calm response in the event of any alert.
Staff and provider training: All teaching staff, coaches and external providers are trained on school-specific safety procedures before delivering any activity.
Student awareness: Students are regularly reminded of safety expectations and procedures, helping to build confidence and responsibility in outdoor settings.
Immediate response protocols: Outdoor activities are immediately paused if any official alert is issued, ensuring a swift and coordinated response.