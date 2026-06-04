Surprise checks aim to show parents the real picture of daily school life
Dubai: Dubai's school inspection system is getting a major overhaul.
Starting in the 2026-27 academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will resume private school inspections after a one-year pause, but with one significant change – schools will receive no more than 24 hours' notice before inspectors arrive.
The changes are designed to give a more authentic picture of your child's daily school experience.
After pausing inspections for a year to collaborate with school leaders and reflect on educational quality, the KHDA is resuming visits. The goal is to support continuous school improvement, boost student outcomes and wellbeing, and give parents greater confidence in Dubai's education system.
The biggest change is the timeline: schools will now receive no more than 24 hours' notice before an inspection team arrives.
The short-notice approach is designed to reflect the true, everyday reality of school life.
By arriving with minimal warning, the KHDA can see an authentic picture of daily operations, teaching, learning, and student wellbeing. This prevents schools from entering a period of intensive, stressful preparation and ensures that the KHDA’s feedback and recommendations are grounded in real, everyday evidence. This shift also aligns with international best practices used by top education bodies globally.
Under this new approach, every eligible private school in Dubai will receive one of two types of visits, determined by the KHDA's data analysis:
|Type of Visit
|Who Conducts It?
|What is the Focus?
|Will the School Get a New Rating?
|Full Quality Assurance Visit (Full Inspection)
|A team of specialist experts
|Applies the full UAE School Inspection Framework for a comprehensive review. (New schools completing their 3rd year of operation automatically get this).
|Yes. A comprehensive report and an updated overall school rating will be published.
|Shorter Monitoring Visit
|A smaller team of visiting experts
|Focuses tightly on specific audit trails and key lines of enquiry identified through data.
|No. The school receives a concise report highlighting strengths and recommendations, but no new overall rating is issued.
The KHDA uses a moderated, data-driven methodology. They combine data they already hold with the school’s profile, self-evaluation processes, submissions, and student achievement data. Education specialists review this information to ensure the decision is objective, consistent, and fair.
To maintain consistency and familiarity for school leaders, the visits will continue to be guided by the 2015-2016 UAE School Inspection Framework.
Even though formal inspections were paused last year, the KHDA continued to monitor quality behind the scenes by reviewing school data, analyzing exam results, and visiting brand-new schools.
The pause gave schools the flexibility to focus on their own internal improvements without the pressure of an annual grade. In the 2026–27 academic year, inspectors will specifically look at how well schools used that time to improve and grow, especially in light of recent regional developments.
These updated inspections directly support the Dubai Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which focuses heavily on putting learners at the center of the education system and ensuring high-quality schooling for everyone, especially Emirati learners. It also feeds into the Dubai Plan 2033, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Dubai Social Agenda to establish Dubai as one of the world's top 10 cities for education quality.