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Dubai schools under Dh45,000: Top-rated KHDA schools with affordable fees

'Very good' rated schools showing quality education can come at a lower cost

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Parents looking for value can find several KHDA-rated schools with strong academic standards without paying premium private school fees (picture used for illustrative purposes).
Parents looking for value can find several KHDA-rated schools with strong academic standards without paying premium private school fees (picture used for illustrative purposes).
Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Dubai: For many families in Dubai, finding a school that combines strong academic standards with manageable fees can be a challenge.

While some of the emirate’s highest-rated private schools charge annual tuition fees of Dh70,000 to more than Dh100,000, several schools rated ‘Very Good’ by Dubai’s education regulator have fees below Dh45,000. Some offer kindergarten places starting from Dh7,858 per academic year.

These schools offer parents an alternative - access to highly rated education without paying the premium fees associated with some of Dubai’s most expensive private schools.

For this list, schools have been selected based on their highest annual tuition fee being below Dh45,000, using approved school fee information from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The list includes schools rated Outstanding or Very Good in their latest KHDA inspections.

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Dubai school fees frozen for 2026-27

Parents will also benefit from stable tuition costs this academic year, as private schools regulated by KHDA will not be allowed to increase fees for the 2026-27 academic year.

Dubai’s private school inspections were last conducted during the 2023-24 academic year. Full inspections were subsequently paused for two academic years, covering 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Top-rated Dubai schools charging less than Dh45,000 a year

SchoolKHDA ratingCurriculumLocationAnnual tuition fees
Delhi Private SchoolVery GoodIndianJebel Ali FirstDh11,389 (KG1) to Dh15,842 (Grade 12)
The Winchester SchoolVery GoodBritishJebel Ali FirstDh14,950 (FS1) to Dh33,352 (Year 13)
JSS International SchoolVery GoodIndianJumeirah Village CircleDh17,214 (KG1) to Dh41,513 (Grade 12)
GEMS New Millennium SchoolVery GoodIndian and BritishAl KhailIndian curriculum: Dh23,143-Dh33,557; British curriculum: Dh32,400-Dh32,580
Credence High SchoolVery GoodIndianAl Quoz FirstDh17,673 (KG1) to Dh29,486 (Grade 12)
GEMS Our Own Indian SchoolVery GoodIndianAl Quoz FirstDh7,389 (KG1) to Dh15,336 (Grade 12)
JSS Private SchoolVery GoodIndianAl WaslDh12,731 (KG1) to Dh26,375 (Grade 12)
GEMS Our Own English High SchoolVery GoodIndianAl Warqa FirstDh7,858 (KG1) to Dh16,549 (Grade 12)
The Indian High SchoolVery GoodIndianOud MethaDh8,625 (Grade 5) to Dh13,815 (Grade 12)
GEMS Founders School – DubaiVery GoodBritishAl Barsha SecondDh24,749 (FS1) to Dh37,124 (Year 13)
The Millennium SchoolVery GoodIndianAl Qusais FirstDh18,308 (KG1) to Dh26,906 (Grade 12)

How parents can check Dubai school fees through KHDA

Parents comparing schools in Dubai can check approved tuition fees directly through the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) school directory.

To find a school's fees:

  1. Visit the KHDA School Directory - web.khda.gov.ae/en/Education-Directory/Schools

  2. Search for the school by name or use filters such as curriculum, location, rating or fee range.

  3. Select the school profile.

  4. Open the Fees Fact Sheet to view approved tuition fees and other applicable charges.

The School Fees Fact Sheet helps parents understand the full cost of attending a school, including tuition fees and additional charges that may apply during the academic year. Parents should also check for costs such as transport, uniforms, books, activities and other optional services before making a final decision.

Other costs parents should consider

While tuition fees are usually the largest expense, families should also factor in additional costs, including:

  • Registration and admission fees

  • Transport charges

  • Uniforms

  • Textbooks and learning materials

  • School trips and extracurricular activities

For families comparing Dubai schools, the strongest value often comes from finding the right balance between academic performance, curriculum suitability and overall cost.

What parents should keep in mind

While KHDA ratings are an important indicator of school quality, they are only one factor to consider when choosing a school. Parents should also look at:

  • The curriculum that best suits their child's future education plans.

  • The school's location and daily commute.

  • Class sizes and student support services.

  • Extracurricular activities and facilities.

  • Individual inspection reports, which provide detailed assessments of teaching quality, student wellbeing, leadership and academic outcomes.

Several of Dubai's highest-performing schools have consistently maintained Outstanding or Very Good KHDA ratings while keeping annual fees well below many of the emirate's premium private schools, giving parents a wider choice of high-quality education at a more accessible price point.

Related Topics:
KHDADubai private schools

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