'Very good' rated schools showing quality education can come at a lower cost
Dubai: For many families in Dubai, finding a school that combines strong academic standards with manageable fees can be a challenge.
While some of the emirate’s highest-rated private schools charge annual tuition fees of Dh70,000 to more than Dh100,000, several schools rated ‘Very Good’ by Dubai’s education regulator have fees below Dh45,000. Some offer kindergarten places starting from Dh7,858 per academic year.
These schools offer parents an alternative - access to highly rated education without paying the premium fees associated with some of Dubai’s most expensive private schools.
For this list, schools have been selected based on their highest annual tuition fee being below Dh45,000, using approved school fee information from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The list includes schools rated Outstanding or Very Good in their latest KHDA inspections.
Parents will also benefit from stable tuition costs this academic year, as private schools regulated by KHDA will not be allowed to increase fees for the 2026-27 academic year.
Dubai’s private school inspections were last conducted during the 2023-24 academic year. Full inspections were subsequently paused for two academic years, covering 2024-25 and 2025-26.
|School
|KHDA rating
|Curriculum
|Location
|Annual tuition fees
|Delhi Private School
|Very Good
|Indian
|Jebel Ali First
|Dh11,389 (KG1) to Dh15,842 (Grade 12)
|The Winchester School
|Very Good
|British
|Jebel Ali First
|Dh14,950 (FS1) to Dh33,352 (Year 13)
|JSS International School
|Very Good
|Indian
|Jumeirah Village Circle
|Dh17,214 (KG1) to Dh41,513 (Grade 12)
|GEMS New Millennium School
|Very Good
|Indian and British
|Al Khail
|Indian curriculum: Dh23,143-Dh33,557; British curriculum: Dh32,400-Dh32,580
|Credence High School
|Very Good
|Indian
|Al Quoz First
|Dh17,673 (KG1) to Dh29,486 (Grade 12)
|GEMS Our Own Indian School
|Very Good
|Indian
|Al Quoz First
|Dh7,389 (KG1) to Dh15,336 (Grade 12)
|JSS Private School
|Very Good
|Indian
|Al Wasl
|Dh12,731 (KG1) to Dh26,375 (Grade 12)
|GEMS Our Own English High School
|Very Good
|Indian
|Al Warqa First
|Dh7,858 (KG1) to Dh16,549 (Grade 12)
|The Indian High School
|Very Good
|Indian
|Oud Metha
|Dh8,625 (Grade 5) to Dh13,815 (Grade 12)
|GEMS Founders School – Dubai
|Very Good
|British
|Al Barsha Second
|Dh24,749 (FS1) to Dh37,124 (Year 13)
|The Millennium School
|Very Good
|Indian
|Al Qusais First
|Dh18,308 (KG1) to Dh26,906 (Grade 12)
Parents comparing schools in Dubai can check approved tuition fees directly through the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) school directory.
To find a school's fees:
Visit the KHDA School Directory - web.khda.gov.ae/en/Education-Directory/Schools
Search for the school by name or use filters such as curriculum, location, rating or fee range.
Select the school profile.
Open the Fees Fact Sheet to view approved tuition fees and other applicable charges.
The School Fees Fact Sheet helps parents understand the full cost of attending a school, including tuition fees and additional charges that may apply during the academic year. Parents should also check for costs such as transport, uniforms, books, activities and other optional services before making a final decision.
While tuition fees are usually the largest expense, families should also factor in additional costs, including:
Registration and admission fees
Uniforms
Textbooks and learning materials
School trips and extracurricular activities
For families comparing Dubai schools, the strongest value often comes from finding the right balance between academic performance, curriculum suitability and overall cost.
While KHDA ratings are an important indicator of school quality, they are only one factor to consider when choosing a school. Parents should also look at:
The curriculum that best suits their child's future education plans.
The school's location and daily commute.
Class sizes and student support services.
Extracurricular activities and facilities.
Individual inspection reports, which provide detailed assessments of teaching quality, student wellbeing, leadership and academic outcomes.
Several of Dubai's highest-performing schools have consistently maintained Outstanding or Very Good KHDA ratings while keeping annual fees well below many of the emirate's premium private schools, giving parents a wider choice of high-quality education at a more accessible price point.