UAE schools 2026: How top education providers are hiring teachers for the new academic year

With enrolment rising, schools are on a hiring push to recruit local and global talent
Dubai: As the UAE's summer break approaches and schools across the country prepare for the 2026–27 academic year, leading education providers are in the thick of teacher recruitment and many have already secured the bulk of their hires.
With international schools following the British, American, and IB curricula competing for top-tier talent on a global scale, the race to attract and retain skilled educators has never been more competitive. It is not just overseas talent in demand, UAE-based teachers are increasingly valued too.
For Taleem, one of the UAE's largest education providers managing more than 30 schools, recruitment for the coming academic year began well before the current one drew to a close.
“Any further recruitment is largely driven by enrolment growth and strong demand for places across our schools,” Director of Education Nicki Williams at Taleem told Gulf News. “This approach is particularly important in specialist areas such as Mathematics and the Sciences, which continue to be recognised internationally as shortage subjects.”
To address this, Taleem undertakes an extensive international talent search each year, identifying and approaching candidates long before the competition intensifies.
"By starting early, we are able to secure high-calibre candidates before the peak recruitment period," they added.
We recruit both internationally and within the UAE, combining global expertise with the experience of teachers who already have a strong understanding of the local educational landscape. This blend of talent helps ensure that our schools benefit from diverse perspectives, outstanding teaching practice and continuity for our students and families.Director of Education Nicki Williams
Beyond subject knowledge, schools are seeking educators who can inspire as well as instruct. The most sought-after candidates are those who can foster critical thinking, creative problem-solving, and independent learning, skills that are increasingly central to modern curricula.
Strong classroom practice, communication skills, and the ability to integrate technology meaningfully into lessons are also high on schools' wish lists. So too is cultural adaptability, a quality that is especially prized in the UAE's diverse, international school environment.
"International schools are particularly looking for educators who are adaptable, culturally aware and able to contribute positively to diverse school communities," Williams noted. “Teachers who embrace innovation while maintaining high standards of teaching and learning are especially valued.”
Student wellbeing and the ability to build positive relationships with both pupils and families were also highlighted as increasingly important qualities.
GEMS Education, one of the world's largest private K-12 providers, operating more than 60 schools across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Europe, echoed the importance of casting a wide net, while also recognising the value of educators already based in the UAE.
"Teachers already working in the UAE often bring a strong understanding of the local educational landscape, regulatory environment, and the diverse communities we serve," said Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education.
Varkey was clear that geography is not the deciding factor. “Ultimately, the focus is not on where a teacher is based, but on their ability to deliver outstanding learning experiences and make a meaningful impact in the classroom."
Increasingly, we find that teachers are looking beyond salary alone. They want to work in organisations that invest in their development, provide clear career pathways, foster a strong sense of purpose, and offer opportunities to make a meaningful impact.Dino Varkey, Group CEO, GEMS Education
Attracting talent is only half the battle. With teacher turnover, a challenge across the sector, schools are placing growing emphasis on retention.
GEMS, which employs more than 3,000 staff, points to longevity as one of the strongest signs of a positive workplace. The group offers career progression, internal mobility, leadership pathways, and access to professional development programmes at every career stage.
Competitive salaries and family-friendly benefits remain important, particularly for those relocating from abroad but Varkey noted a significant shift in what teachers are actually looking for.
"Increasingly, we find that teachers are looking beyond salary alone. They want to work in organisations that invest in their development, provide clear career pathways, foster a strong sense of purpose, and offer opportunities to make a meaningful impact."
As the UAE's education sector continues to expand, driven by population growth and rising demand for quality schooling, the competition for exceptional teachers shows no sign of slowing. For schools that get recruitment and retention right, the rewards extend well beyond the staffroom.