IIJS Bharat Premiere 2026 opens as India's Jewellery Exporters eye fresh global access

India advances rough diamond hub goal with proposed 15-year SNZ tax exemption
Mumbai: The 42nd edition of IIJS Bharat Premiere opened at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, today, against the most favourable trade backdrop the Indian gem and jewellery industry has ever known. A succession of free trade agreements - with the UAE, Australia, Oman and the United Kingdom, with the European Union and New Zealand to follow - has redrawn the export map for Indian jewellery, opening some of the world's most valuable markets on preferential terms.
The show was inaugurated by Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Hon'ble Minister of Revenue, Government of Maharashtra, in the presence of Dr Vijay Darda, Former Member of Rajya Sabha; Ananthanarayanan Hariharan, CEO, Damas Jewellery; and Pritesh Patel, CEO and President, GIA; Dnyaneshwar Patil, Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, SEZ Mumbai - alongside Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC; Shaunak Parikh, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Anil Virani, Convener Accounts & Finance, GJEPC and Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC.
The timing is significant. The India–UK CETA came into force on 15 July and the India–Oman CEPA on 1 June, while agreements with the European Union and New Zealand await operationalisation. For the exporters and buyers on the show floor this week, the commercial map looks materially different from a year ago.
Recognised as the world's second-largest gem and jewellery B2B exhibition, IIJS Bharat Premiere 2026 spans over 135,000 sq. metres across two venues, featuring more than 2,100 exhibitors across 3,600 stalls. The show is expected to draw over 50,000 visitors, including 2,700+ international buyers from more than 80 countries.
The exhibition runs at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), BKC, from 5 to 9 August, and at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), NESCO, Goregaon, from 6 to 10 August 2026. This year also marks 25 years of IIJS as India's premier B2B gem and jewellery exhibition.
Running concurrently at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from 6 to 10 August, the India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) has established itself as the industry's premier platform for advanced manufacturing technology. This year's edition features 249 exhibitors across 348 stalls, presenting the latest in jewellery manufacturing, automation, precision engineering, tools and equipment - underscoring the industry's push towards technology-enabled, globally competitive production.
Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Hon'ble Minister of Revenue, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Maharashtra has always been the heart of India's gem and jewellery industry, and with the State's dedicated Gem & Jewellery Policy 2025, we are creating an ecosystem that encourages investment, generates employment and strengthens the industry's global competitiveness. The Government of Maharashtra remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the industry to make the state the preferred destination for gem and jewellery manufacturing, exports and innovation."
Dr Vijay Darda, Former Member of Rajya Sabha said, “India's gem and jewellery industry is much more than a business—it is a reflection of our rich culture, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit. While India has earned global recognition as a manufacturing powerhouse, the next step is to build world-class Indian jewellery brands that command trust and admiration across international markets. With our unmatched artistry, adoption of technology and continued support from the Government, I am confident that India's gem and jewellery exports can achieve far greater milestones in the years ahead."
Pritesh Patel, CEO and President, GIA said, "IIJS Premiere reflects India's growing influence in the global gem and jewellery industry. Every year, it brings together craftsmanship, innovation and international collaboration under one roof. GIA is proud to support this remarkable platform that continues to shape the future of our industry. As consumer expectations evolve, trust, transparency and education become more important than ever. India is not only a global manufacturing powerhouse but also an emerging hub of innovation, talent and leadership. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build a future rooted in integrity, confidence and lasting value for consumers around the world."
Ananthanarayanan Hariharan, CEO, Damas Jewellery said, "IIJS continues to demonstrate India's remarkable strength in jewellery design, craftsmanship, and innovation. For Damas, it remains an invaluable platform to reconnect with trusted partners, discover fresh inspiration, and strengthen long-standing relationships. As consumer expectations evolve, our industry must lead through creativity, deeper customer understanding, and collaboration. India has the talent, vision, and entrepreneurial spirit to shape the future of the global jewellery business, and IIJS is central to that journey."
Addressing the gathering, Shri Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, said, "IIJS Bharat Premiere has evolved into one of the world's most influential B2B gem and jewellery exhibitions. It is where the global jewellery industry comes together to source, collaborate, discover new trends and build long-term business partnerships. As India's flagship jewellery show celebrates 25 years, IIJS today reflects the world's confidence in Indian craftsmanship, manufacturing excellence, innovation and our growing leadership in global trade."
Speaking about the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament, Shri Bhansali added, "The proposed 15-year tax exemption for rough diamond sales through India's Special Notified Zones is a landmark reform for our industry. For decades, India has cut and polished the world's diamonds without ever trading them. That is now set to change. Global mining companies and traders will bring their rough directly to India, enabling our manufacturers to source at the origin with better access, greater choice and competitive pricing. India will no longer be known only as the place where diamonds are made. India is poised to become a global hub where diamonds are bought and sold."
Reflecting on IIJS Bharat Premiere completing 25 years as India's premier B2B jewellery show, Shri Bhansali said, "If the last 25 years established India as a global manufacturing hub, the next 25 years must establish India as a global leader in the gem and jewellery business." He noted that a series of reforms - including new FTAs, the nationwide hand-carriage facility for jewellery exports, and the e-commerce export framework for MSMEs and artisans - are creating new opportunities for exporters. He also highlighted India's first-ever Pre-Auction Diamond Viewing Event and Melee Auction at the Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC under the FTWZ framework as another milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global diamond trading hub.
"These reforms have created new opportunities. We must create demand for Indian jewellery, build globally recognised Indian brands, and strengthen Brand India across every major market."
The show also features The Select Club, a curated showcase of India's finest couture jewellery; 20 Under 40, recognising emerging industry leaders; JewelStart Demo Day, spotlighting jewellery-tech startups; and Innov8 Talks, bringing together global experts to discuss the future of diamonds, AI, technology, precious metals and the evolving gem and jewellery business.