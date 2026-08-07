IIJS Bharat Premiere 2026 opens as India's Jewellery Exporters eye fresh global access

Speaking about the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament, Shri Bhansali added, "The proposed 15-year tax exemption for rough diamond sales through India's Special Notified Zones is a landmark reform for our industry. For decades, India has cut and polished the world's diamonds without ever trading them. That is now set to change. Global mining companies and traders will bring their rough directly to India, enabling our manufacturers to source at the origin with better access, greater choice and competitive pricing. India will no longer be known only as the place where diamonds are made. India is poised to become a global hub where diamonds are bought and sold."