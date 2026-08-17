India's healthcare ambition goes beyond affordable treatment

“They are no longer looking only for treatment, they expect timely access, transparency, personalised care, clinical excellence and a seamless experience throughout their healthcare journey,” Dr Moopen says.

At Aster alone, hospitals in India performed more than 2,695 robotic-assisted surgeries and over 575 organ transplants during the last financial year, while introducing India’s first Intra Operative Electron Radiation Therapy platform for targeted cancer treatment.

According to Dr Moopen, digital health, AI-assisted diagnostics, telemedicine and connected care are helping improve outcomes while extending specialist care beyond major cities. With operations spanning India and the Gulf, Dr Moopen also sees deeper regional collaboration ahead.

“The next phase of collaboration will be defined less by geography and more by the seamless exchange of clinical excellence, technology and talent,” he says, citing growing opportunities in research, specialist training and digital healthcare between India and GCC countries.

The healthcare industry is also entering a new growth phase. A recent Deloitte India survey found that healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies are shifting from volume-led expansion to technology-enabled, quality-driven growth.

Based on responses from CXOs at leading hospital chains and drugmakers, the survey projects hospitals to grow 10¬15 per cent in FY27, driven by rising insurance coverage and AI-enabled specialised care, while the pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand 5¬15 per cent, supported by strong demand for generics, specialty medicines and exports.

Beyond generics

India’s pharmaceutical industry has undergone an equally dramatic transformation. Once focused primarily on affordable generic medicines, the sector now supplies medicines to more than 200 countries, accounts for around 20 per cent of global generic medicine supplies, meets nearly 60 per cent of global vaccine demand, and has the largest number of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities outside the US.

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), believes the country’s next growth phase will be driven by science and innovation.