Department of Health – Abu Dhabi designates Burjeel Cancer Institute as a Centre of Excellence for breast cancer

In many cases, women can receive a comprehensive and accurate evaluation, along with a personalised treatment plan, within 24 hours, enabling timely access to appropriate care.

A multidisciplinary team comprising breast surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, breast radiologists, pathologists, nuclear medicine physicians, genetic counselors, reconstructive surgeons, psychologists, nutritionists, rehabilitation specialists, and palliative care experts works together to review each case.

From breast-conserving surgery and advanced oncoplastic techniques to reconstructive breast surgery, systemic therapies, precision radiation oncology, genetic risk assessment, clinical trials, and survivorship programs, patients benefit from a truly comprehensive continuum of care delivered under one roof. It ensures continuity of care while making the treatment journey more convenient and coordinated.

“Personalised, integrated care allows us to look beyond the disease and understand each patient’s individual needs,” said Dr Dima Abdul Jabbar, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Director of Burjeel Breast Center. “By bringing specialists together at every stage, we can make coordinated decisions, tailor treatment more precisely, reduce delays, and provide patients with greater confidence and continuity throughout their journey.”

Advanced technology for earlier detection and precision

In breast cancer care, early and accurate diagnosis plays a crucial role in achieving better outcomes. Burjeel Breast Center combines clinical expertise with advanced diagnostic technologies to identify and characterise breast conditions with greater precision.

Patients have access to a comprehensive range of imaging and diagnostic services, including 3D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis), contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM), breast MRI, automated breast ultrasound, image-guided biopsy procedures, PET-CT imaging, and AI-supported diagnostic technologies. These technologies support early detection, accurate diagnosis, detailed disease characterization, and staging, depending on each patient’s clinical needs.

Caring beyond disease

Breast cancer treatment can also influence emotional well-being, confidence, relationships, and overall quality of life. At Burjeel Breast Center, preserving quality of life is an important part of care. Women receiving chemotherapy are treated in private infusion suites designed to provide comfort, privacy, and dignity throughout treatment. Patients also have access to scalp cooling therapy, which may help reduce hair loss associated with chemotherapy. Additional support services include psycho-oncology care, nutritional counseling, rehabilitation programmes, supportive care services, and survivorship planning.

A commitment to continuous excellence

Over time, Burjeel Breast Center has earned multiple internationally recognised accreditations and quality certifications, demonstrating adherence to global standards in breast cancer care. These include Joint Commission International Clinical Care Programme Certification (JCI-CCPC) for the Breast Cancer Clinical Care Programme, recognition as a European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Designated Centre of Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation, and ISO 15189 accreditation for medical laboratories, among others. These achievements are supported by continued investment in research, medical education, innovation, and participation in international clinical collaborations. Through these efforts, patients from across the GCC and beyond benefit from access to the latest evidence-based practices, emerging therapies, and advancements in breast oncology.