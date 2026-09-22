Department of Health – Abu Dhabi designates Burjeel Cancer Institute as a Centre of Excellence for breast cancer

Burjeel Breast Centre offers advanced diagnostics, specialist care, and patient support
When it comes to breast health, every woman’s journey is unique. Every year, thousands of women undergo breast screenings seeking peace of mind. While most leave reassured, some find themselves embarking on an unexpected journey. What matters most at that point is having access to timely, expert, and compassionate care.
Burjeel Cancer Institute at Burjeel Medical City, recently designated a Centre of Excellence for Oncology, Breast Cancer, by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is built on this principle. Its one-stop destination for advanced diagnostics, specialist care, and patient support, Burjeel Breast Center empowers women with world-class breast care through a seamless, personalised, and multidisciplinary approach.
Over the years, Burjeel Breast Center, which has one of the region’s most comprehensive and integrated breast care programmes, has established itself as a trusted destination for multidisciplinary breast care. From early detection and diagnosis to treatment, reconstruction, survivorship, and long-term follow-up, it supports patients at every stage of their breast health journey.
According to Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, the Center of Excellence recognition reflects its vision to deliver breast care that meets international standards. “We believe every woman deserves the best opportunity for early detection, precise treatment, and compassionate, personalised care. By bringing together multidisciplinary expertise, innovation, research, and advanced technologies, we are redefining what comprehensive breast cancer care should look like,” he added.
During the breast health journey, waiting between consultations and results and undergoing multiple tests at different locations can be emotionally overwhelming for patients and their families. Burjeel Breast Center addresses this challenge by functioning as a one-stop destination where patients benefit from a streamlined pathway that brings consultation, advanced imaging, biopsy when required, pathology review, and multidisciplinary evaluation within a coordinated model of care.
In many cases, women can receive a comprehensive and accurate evaluation, along with a personalised treatment plan, within 24 hours, enabling timely access to appropriate care.
A multidisciplinary team comprising breast surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, breast radiologists, pathologists, nuclear medicine physicians, genetic counselors, reconstructive surgeons, psychologists, nutritionists, rehabilitation specialists, and palliative care experts works together to review each case.
From breast-conserving surgery and advanced oncoplastic techniques to reconstructive breast surgery, systemic therapies, precision radiation oncology, genetic risk assessment, clinical trials, and survivorship programs, patients benefit from a truly comprehensive continuum of care delivered under one roof. It ensures continuity of care while making the treatment journey more convenient and coordinated.
“Personalised, integrated care allows us to look beyond the disease and understand each patient’s individual needs,” said Dr Dima Abdul Jabbar, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Director of Burjeel Breast Center. “By bringing specialists together at every stage, we can make coordinated decisions, tailor treatment more precisely, reduce delays, and provide patients with greater confidence and continuity throughout their journey.”
In breast cancer care, early and accurate diagnosis plays a crucial role in achieving better outcomes. Burjeel Breast Center combines clinical expertise with advanced diagnostic technologies to identify and characterise breast conditions with greater precision.
Patients have access to a comprehensive range of imaging and diagnostic services, including 3D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis), contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM), breast MRI, automated breast ultrasound, image-guided biopsy procedures, PET-CT imaging, and AI-supported diagnostic technologies. These technologies support early detection, accurate diagnosis, detailed disease characterization, and staging, depending on each patient’s clinical needs.
Breast cancer treatment can also influence emotional well-being, confidence, relationships, and overall quality of life. At Burjeel Breast Center, preserving quality of life is an important part of care. Women receiving chemotherapy are treated in private infusion suites designed to provide comfort, privacy, and dignity throughout treatment. Patients also have access to scalp cooling therapy, which may help reduce hair loss associated with chemotherapy. Additional support services include psycho-oncology care, nutritional counseling, rehabilitation programmes, supportive care services, and survivorship planning.
Over time, Burjeel Breast Center has earned multiple internationally recognised accreditations and quality certifications, demonstrating adherence to global standards in breast cancer care. These include Joint Commission International Clinical Care Programme Certification (JCI-CCPC) for the Breast Cancer Clinical Care Programme, recognition as a European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Designated Centre of Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation, and ISO 15189 accreditation for medical laboratories, among others. These achievements are supported by continued investment in research, medical education, innovation, and participation in international clinical collaborations. Through these efforts, patients from across the GCC and beyond benefit from access to the latest evidence-based practices, emerging therapies, and advancements in breast oncology.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.