Vinod Kambli’s message from elderly care home leaves fans emotional

Cricket icon speaks of love and dignity at Thane elderly care centre
Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has appeared in a new video from an elderly care centre in Thane, leaving many cricket fans concerned about his health.
The 54 year old is currently staying at the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care and spoke directly to the camera about the treatment and affection he has received there.
Kambli praised the facilities, particularly the hygiene and cleanliness, describing them as first class.
More importantly, the former India batter said the care he has received has made him feel at home.
“I have received a lot of love,” Kambli said, adding that he does not feel as though he is away from home.
The video has since spread across social media, with fans expressing concern and wishing the former India star good health.
Kambli has faced several health problems over the years.
In December 2024, he was admitted to hospital in Thane with low blood pressure and a urinary tract infection. Doctors also identified electrolyte imbalances that were causing cramps and mobility problems, while tests revealed old brain clots linked to a previous stroke.
He was discharged in January 2025 after around two weeks of treatment.
Kambli subsequently returned to public life and has made several appearances, although his health and mobility have continued to attract concern.
For cricket fans who watched Kambli at his best, his recent struggles have been difficult to see.
He was once regarded as one of the most naturally gifted batters in Indian cricket. Kambli played only 17 Tests for India but scored 1,084 runs at an impressive average of 54.20, including four centuries. He also represented India in 104 ODIs, scoring 2,477 runs.
Kambli’s story has also always been closely linked with childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, with the pair famously sharing an unbeaten 664 run partnership in a school match in 1988 before both went on to represent India.
His latest video, however, carries a positive message from Kambli himself.
Despite everything he has been through, he says he is receiving good care, plenty of love and feels at home at the centre.
For his many fans, that will perhaps be the most reassuring part of the video.