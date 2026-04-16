Vinod Kambli’s health battle continues as brain clot leaves him at high stroke risk

Friends, doctors rally around ex-batter as brain clot fuels stroke concerns
Dubai: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is reportedly still grappling with serious health concerns, with close friends revealing that he remains vulnerable to a potential brain stroke due to an existing clot.
According to a report by The Times of India, Kambli has been living with a clot in his brain since his hospitalisation in Thane nearly 18 months ago. While his condition has not significantly deteriorated, the issue continues to affect his memory, with frequent lapses being attributed to the condition.
A close friend and former first-class umpire, Marcus Couto, shared that doctors have strongly advised Kambli to avoid smoking entirely, as it significantly raises the risk of a stroke. Though he has reportedly quit alcohol, occasional smoking remains a concern.
Couto also pointed out that well-meaning fans sometimes offer Kambli cigarettes when they recognise him, unaware of the serious health risks involved.
There have, however, been small signs of improvement. Kambli recently appeared in an advertisement for Dinshaw’s ice cream, his first on-screen appearance in a long time, shot at a ground in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park area. Friends who visited him at his Bandra residence said he appeared stable and in relatively good spirits.
Kambli now uses a walking stick for support, while his son Cristiano is hoping to follow in his footsteps as a cricketer. Former India player Jatin Paranjape has reportedly stepped in to help by offering to train the young aspirant at his academy.
Concerns around Kambli’s health had first resurfaced in December 2024, when he appeared visibly unsteady during a public outing with childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.
Since then, several cricketing legends, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have extended support for his rehabilitation.
While efforts to aid his recovery continue, those close to him acknowledge that the road ahead remains uncertain.