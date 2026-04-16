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Vinod Kambli’s health battle continues as brain clot leaves him at high stroke risk

Friends, doctors rally around ex-batter as brain clot fuels stroke concerns

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Vinod Kambli
Vinod Kambli
IANS

Dubai: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is reportedly still grappling with serious health concerns, with close friends revealing that he remains vulnerable to a potential brain stroke due to an existing clot.

According to a report by The Times of India, Kambli has been living with a clot in his brain since his hospitalisation in Thane nearly 18 months ago. While his condition has not significantly deteriorated, the issue continues to affect his memory, with frequent lapses being attributed to the condition.

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A close friend and former first-class umpire, Marcus Couto, shared that doctors have strongly advised Kambli to avoid smoking entirely, as it significantly raises the risk of a stroke. Though he has reportedly quit alcohol, occasional smoking remains a concern.

Couto also pointed out that well-meaning fans sometimes offer Kambli cigarettes when they recognise him, unaware of the serious health risks involved.

There have, however, been small signs of improvement. Kambli recently appeared in an advertisement for Dinshaw’s ice cream, his first on-screen appearance in a long time, shot at a ground in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park area. Friends who visited him at his Bandra residence said he appeared stable and in relatively good spirits.

Kambli now uses a walking stick for support, while his son Cristiano is hoping to follow in his footsteps as a cricketer. Former India player Jatin Paranjape has reportedly stepped in to help by offering to train the young aspirant at his academy.

Concerns around Kambli’s health had first resurfaced in December 2024, when he appeared visibly unsteady during a public outing with childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Since then, several cricketing legends, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have extended support for his rehabilitation.

While efforts to aid his recovery continue, those close to him acknowledge that the road ahead remains uncertain.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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