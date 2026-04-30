The Aashiqui star’s reels with a creator spark concern and trolling online
It began as a few unexpected Instagram reels. And now, it's a fully-fledged conversation around Rahul Roy. Recently, the actor stepped in to address the mixed reactions surrounding his videos.
The star, who became a household name after Aashiqui, recently appeared in a string of videos alongside a relatively lesser-known content creator, sparking mixed reactions online. While some viewers expressed concern, others dismissed the clips and subjected him to trolling.
The chatter intensified after a reel showed Rahul dancing to “Tere Dar Pe Sanam” from Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, in which he originally starred opposite Pooja Bhatt. The clips, featuring content creator Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, quickly went viral, drawing both curiosity and criticism.
Responding to the noise, Rahul shared a note on Instagram, addressing the reactions. He also opened up about financial pressures linked to ongoing legal matters.
“I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened,” Rahul wrote.
The actor, who suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting in Kargil, hinted at the burden of these expenses while underlining his determination to keep working.
He also took a firm stance against online mockery, writing, “If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.”
Reflecting on life after his health scare, Roy added, “And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me.”
Rahul Roy’s rise to fame was swift, with Aashiqui turning him into an overnight sensation. He went on to feature in films like Junoon, Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare and Gumrah, though sustained box office success proved elusive. Years later, he returned to public attention after winning the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007, and has since continued to take on selective projects, including the film Cabaret.
After his 2020 stroke during the shoot of LAC , Live the Battle in Kargil, Rahul underwent treatment in Mumbai and has since recovered.