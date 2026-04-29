For millennials who grew up with Kyunki playing in the background, seeing Akashdeep Saigal’s Ansh Gujaral return for the reboot….was inevitable. Most of us won’t forget the terror he did inspire at the time, with the long hair and the yells of ‘Ey Tulsi!’. And then Smriti Irani’s Tulsi shot him, so that was that, till the actor returned as his adopted son Eklavya in the series (Shh, don’t ask questions.)