The actor said that it was a brilliant shift and strategic move
For millennials who grew up with Kyunki playing in the background, seeing Akashdeep Saigal’s Ansh Gujaral return for the reboot….was inevitable. Most of us won’t forget the terror he did inspire at the time, with the long hair and the yells of ‘Ey Tulsi!’. And then Smriti Irani’s Tulsi shot him, so that was that, till the actor returned as his adopted son Eklavya in the series (Shh, don’t ask questions.)
And now again, he is back for the reboot. But this time, while the twist is meant to reflect the show’s generational leap, it hasn’t entirely landed with viewers, many of whom feel the casting doesn’t quite match the age dynamics on screen. Akashdeep Saigal is 51 and Irani is 50.
In a conversation with Zoom, Akashdeep opened up about his return, describing it as more than just a casting decision and calling it a deliberate creative shift.
Reflecting on his unusual character transition, from playing Tulsi’s son in the original series to now portraying her grandson, Akashdeep said, “It’s a masterclass in evolution. Playing the son was about rebellion; playing the grandson is about legacy. Professionally, it’s a brilliant shift. Spiritually, it’s a reminder that while the name on the door changes, the soul of the performance stays the same.”
He also described the role as a “full-circle moment”, sharing how the opportunity came together. Recalling his conversation with producer Ektaa Kapoor, he said, “When Ekta calls, it’s not a pitch; it’s a shared vision. We’ve created history together, and we both knew that for the return of this legacy, it needed a specific kind of power. Bringing me in for Riyansh wasn’t just casting; it was a strategic move to bring back that X-factor.”
Akashdeep further reflected on reuniting with the ensemble cast, calling it a “full-circle moment”, and referred to himself, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Amar Upadhyay as the “architects” of the show’s genre. The latest episode sees Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, coming face-to-face with Riyansh for the first time.
Akashdeep, who once played Ansh in the original series, now appears as Ansh’s son, Riyansh. However, the casting choice has triggered mixed reactions online, with some viewers pointing out that he appears older than his on-screen father.
Originally airing on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remains one of Indian television’s family dramas, where the popularity never faded overtime.
Revived by creator Ektaa Kapoor, KSBKBT 2 brings back several original cast members including Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Shakti Anand. Alongside them, a younger ensemble featuring Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Tanisha Mehta introduces new storylines and dynamics to the long-running family saga. The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar.