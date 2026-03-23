After spotting one such post online, the actor-politician jumped into the comments with a firm reality check. She emphasised that she is not attached to any project outside of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. And if anyone’s planning otherwise, they might want to double-check their facts—and their legal permissions. “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed."