The spinoff was reportedly titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain,
Sequels and spin-offs are nothing new in the world of Hindi television. After all, audiences have already seen shows like Kundali Bhagya, spun off from the long-running Kumkum Bhagya, and Dil Bole Oberoi, which emerged from Ishqbaaz.
So, would it really be surprising if Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the series credited with reshaping Hindi television in the early 2000s, were to return in spin-off form? With rumours doing the rounds and speculation running high, Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi Virani, has now stepped in to set the record straight.
Over the weekend, whispers of a shiny new spin-off, reportedly titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, started doing the rounds, promising a next-gen love story centred on younger characters and a “modern take” on relationships. The report read, “The series will focus on the characters Vrinda and Angad, played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti. Their storyline will branch out from the parent show, offering viewers a deeper look into their journey… Production work is underway, with additional cast members joining as the show moves closer to its premiere.”
Naturally, the internet ran with it.
After spotting one such post online, the actor-politician jumped into the comments with a firm reality check. She emphasised that she is not attached to any project outside of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. And if anyone’s planning otherwise, they might want to double-check their facts—and their legal permissions. “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed."
For context, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show recently made a comeback, bringing back familiar faces like Amar Upadhyay alongside a mix of old favourites and new additions. Created once again by Ektaa Kapoor, the reboot trades its original marathon run for a tighter, limited series format.