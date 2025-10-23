GOLD/FOREX
'Bill Gates in Hindi serials before GTA 6': Fans react after new Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 promo

Fans joked whether Snoop Dogg would be presenting the next season of CID

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
In the clip, Gates appears on a video call with none other than Smriti Irani’s Tulsi, the OG soap matriarch herself.
It's real, folks. Bill Gates just crashed Indian television’s most family drama. Yes, you read that right. The Microsoft co-founder and global philanthropist has officially joined Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, making his grand debut on Indian TV. What started as wild internet gossip is now 100% real — confirmed by the show’s brand-new promo that has fans simultaneously gasping and giggling.

In the clip, Gates appears on a video call with none other than Smriti Irani’s Tulsi, the OG soap matriarch herself. The world’s tech genius kicks things off with a surprisingly desi 'Jai Shri Krishna,' earning instant brownie points with Indian netizens. Tulsi beams back, saying, “Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedh America se seedh mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabhri se inteezaar kar rahe hai.” (“It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you.”)

To which Gates, responds simply — 'Thank you Tulsi ji.' Cue the internet shaking.

The promo’s caption adds an extra layer of meaning to this crossover nobody saw coming:
“Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth.

Obviously fans had a lot to say, calling it a wild crossover. One noted, "We got Bill Gates on Indian television daily soap before GTA 6."

So, to recap: Bill Gates. Tulsi. Video calls. “Jai Shri Krishna.”
It’s giving crossover of the century — and honestly, not even the wildest K-serial twist could’ve prepared us for this.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
