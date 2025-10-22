GOLD/FOREX
Bill Gates just entered Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi—and here's why Indian TV will never be the same again

This may be the most dramatic crossover event since Thanos snapped the Avengers

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
American philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (R) and Smriti Irani, Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality attend an event in New Delhi on March 19, 2025.
American philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (R) and Smriti Irani, Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality attend an event in New Delhi on March 19, 2025.
AFP-ARUN SANKAR

Dubai: Now this is a sentence I never imagined committing to print: Bill Gates—the man who brought us Windows, vaccines, and billionaire-level dad energy—is making a cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Yes, the same show that gave us Tulsi, Parvati and the longest-running saas-bahu cold war in Indian cultural history is now being gentrified by the world’s most polite tech titan.

According to Bombay Times, Gates won’t be handing out startup grants or debugging anyone’s computer. Instead, he’ll be dialing into Tulsi’s living room via video call to discuss maternal and newborn health as part of a three-episode storyline. So Tulsi may no longer just be saving her family from scheming daughters-in-law—she’s now collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to save humanity.

This may be the most dramatic crossover event since Thanos snapped the Avengers. Except this time, the enemy isn’t a cosmic villain—it’s vitamin deficiency.

When Tulsi met tech royalty

Smriti Irani, who once ruled prime time with her starched saris and stern lectures on family honor, will now co-star with Bill Gates in what can only be called the most elite Zoom call in Indian soap history. We’ve gone from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Billionaire Nestled in Silicon Valley Thi.

Let’s pause to appreciate the cultural whiplash:

  • Once: Tulsi battling Mandira over Mihir's fake death.

  • Now: Tulsi collaborating with Bill Gates to tackle maternal mortality.

Ekta Kapoor may have just soft-launched the United Nations General Assembly in Virani Mansion.

Is Indian television…evolving? Or just getting a Silicon Valley patch update?

To be fair, the Gates Foundation has long championed public health causes in India. But integrating that mission into the narrative universe of Kyunki—a show once defined by reincarnations, plastic surgeries and monologues to deities—signals a seismic shift in Indian entertainment.

Bill Gates isn’t just making a cameo. He’s elevating the TRPs into ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) territory.

What’s next?

  • Jeff Bezos entering Naagin to discuss e-commerce penetration in serpent communities?

  • Elon Musk guest-starring in Anupamaa to launch the first Gujarati moon colony?

The gentrification of Saas-Bahu dramas

If there was ever proof that Indian daily soaps have entered the age of globalisation, this is it. Smriti Irani has already transitioned from Tulsi to cabinet minister. Now Tulsi is transitioning from confronting evil mother-in-laws to conferencing with Bill Gates on public policy.

This cameo is less about celebrity stunt casting, more about signalling: that storytelling in India is no longer confined to living rooms—it’s entering boardrooms, NGOs, and global conversations. And while some may roll their eyes, one thing is undeniable—Bill Gates appearing on Kyunki has officially made Indian television investment-grade drama.

Moral of the story

Saas-bahu wars may come and go, but the TRP gold rush never ends. And if that means welcoming Bill Gates into the Virani family WhatsApp group, then so be it. Because in the new world order of Indian TV, Tulsi doesn’t just hold the household together—she holds the future of global maternal health policy.

