Her remarks did not sit well with several Anupamaa actors, who took to social media to express disappointment. Alpana Buch, who plays Baa, wrote, “Honourable Smriti ji, this was not expected from you,” while Milloni Kapadia added, “Breaks my heart to see our love not getting reciprocated.” Jaswir Kaur questioned the comparison itself: “One was the most famous show 25 years ago… one is the current show since 5 years… Yes, there is no comparison yet getting compared... hhhhhmmmm.”