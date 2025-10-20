Smriti Irani had said that 'you'll never get to 30' in an interview
Smriti Irani’s recent remarks about television ratings have stirred reactions from the cast of Anupamaa. In an interview, Irani, who leads Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, stated she does not consider the current hit as competition. “I don’t (look at them as competition). We were there 25 years ago. If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition,” she told India Today.
She further added, "If you have been a three-time MP, a cabinet minister for a decade, a BJP person for 25 years - if you want to compete, you have to be fair to everybody in the so-called competitive sphere. You can't have somebody who's just started something and say, 'Compete with Smriti Irani'."
Her remarks about her show’s dominance continued: “The competition or even referring to such a competition is unfair, because you'll never get to 30. And you'll never be consistently number one for eight years, which we were. The fact that we've had competitive mediums, and yet managed to come back after 25 years — that's remarkable.”
Her remarks did not sit well with several Anupamaa actors, who took to social media to express disappointment. Alpana Buch, who plays Baa, wrote, “Honourable Smriti ji, this was not expected from you,” while Milloni Kapadia added, “Breaks my heart to see our love not getting reciprocated.” Jaswir Kaur questioned the comparison itself: “One was the most famous show 25 years ago… one is the current show since 5 years… Yes, there is no comparison yet getting compared... hhhhhmmmm.”
Shiwani Chakraborty echoed the sentiment, noting, “True, and it’s not always about YEARS, it’s about how much a new thing in television doing wonders… much love for Anupamaa.” Krutika Desai defended the team further, saying, “The show & @rupaliganguly ji hasn’t just started something! Let’s have a healthy competition & uplift the show without demeaning the artist.”
The two serials remain neck-and-neck in recent TRP rankings. In week 40, Anupamaa scored 2.3, just ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 at 2.2. Zalak Desai, who plays Khyati Patel Kothari, emphasised, “‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ was a great show, did come back and is still remembered. Truly, there is no comparison here! The numbers speak for themselves.”
