Bollywood may shut down if conditions don’t improve for crew, warns film workers body chief

In an interview with ANI, he pointed out how changes in the industry, including the rise of OTT platforms and faster content formats like vertical films, have increased pressure on output while reducing stability for workers. “A lot of OTT platforms have opened up. Vertical films are now being made. There is no meaning of quality in that. Everyone is looking for more output. The biggest loss is the daily wages of the worker. There are spot boys, light men, art directors, and small artists,” he said.