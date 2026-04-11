Ragi dosa, high glam and zero starvation clichés at Mumbai’s Fashion Week
Dubai: “We’ve always had this conversation: Do models actually eat before a show?” laughs Farhana Bodi. “Yes, we do.”
And just to prove it, the Dubai Bling star is mid–ragi dosa, minutes before she hits the runway as showstopper for Vazaneh by Prbhjit Maniktala at the recently-concluded Mumbai’s Fashion Week in our latest getting ready with Gulf News video.
Forget starvation clichés, Bodi is rewriting the pre-runway rulebook, one delicious bite at a time.
“I love a good Indian breakfast. Oh my god, this ragi dosa is everything,” she says, completely unfazed by her impending runway scorcher showcase.
The model and reality star then poured herself into a striking aubergine cape layered over a fishnet skirt and a structured bustier, and finished with statement drop earrings.
And getting ready reminds her of her modeling days before reality TV came calling.
“I just love being in India. It feels so nice to be back here,” she says with a hint of nostalgia.
Long before Dubai Bling, Bodi walked runways across India and Dubai.
“It’s bringing me back to my modelling days when I used to walk for fashion designers,” she reflects.
Now, as she returns as the showstopper, the excitement is unmistakable. “It’s going to be fun on the runway. I’m really excited.”
Raised in South Africa by Indian immigrant parents, Bodi moved to Dubai more than 15 years ago long ago. She began as a model, walking runways across India and the UAE.
Today, she is far more than just a runway regular. With millions of followers and a starring role in Netflix’s Dubai Bling, Bodi has become a global face of Dubai’s influencer economy — one that blends luxury, visibility, and personal storytelling.
Watch the full ‘Get Ready With Me’ video on Gulf News.