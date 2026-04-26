Morning Kohli, afternoon Rahul, evening Vaibhav, night Abhishek: Orange Cap madness in IPL

Punjab Kings pulled off a stunning chase, hunting down Delhi’s 264 for 2 in just 18.5 overs to win by six wickets with seven balls to spare. The match aggregate of 529 runs became one of the highest in T20 history. Rahul’s 152 now stands as the highest individual score in a losing cause in both IPL and overall T20 cricket, going past Rishabh Pant’s 128 not out in 2018. It also became the highest score by an Indian in T20s, overtaking Tilak Varma’s 151.