Abu Dhabi unveils major reproductive health programme through 2030

Initiative will expand personalised care and research while attracting top medical talent
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulatory body for the healthcare sector in the emirate, has launched the Abu Dhabi Reproductive Health Future Programme, along with an implementation roadmap to achieve its objectives through 2030.
The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to strengthen its position as the global capital of the future of reproductive health by developing an integrated ecosystem that contributes to shaping the sector through knowledge generation, investment in talent, accelerated research and innovation, and the development of quality standards, technologies and promising solutions.
The programme is based on a vision that considers reproductive health a fundamental pillar for building healthier and more stable families, while viewing investment in the sector as a long-term investment in quality of life, human development and community sustainability. This strengthens Abu Dhabi’s ability to develop an advanced healthcare model that combines clinical excellence with scientific innovation and keeps pace with rapid advances in medicine and life sciences.
The programme establishes an integrated framework that considers reproductive health a shared responsibility between men and women, providing both with care and support throughout the various stages of their reproductive journey.
This begins with prevention and preconception health, followed by genetic screening, the diagnosis and treatment of fertility challenges, reproductive medicine and services, and assisted reproductive technologies, including in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), fertility preservation, egg freezing and embryo preservation.
The integrated care journey aims to enhance treatment outcomes, improve the patient experience, and harness genomics and genetic data to provide personalised medical care tailored to each individual.
Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi is once again making its mark on the global healthcare map by building a promising ecosystem for the future of reproductive health, advancing care towards greater prevention and early intervention, underpinned by the integration of data, genomics, scientific research and advanced clinical expertise.
“Through the Abu Dhabi Reproductive Health Future Programme, we look forward to continuing to provide proactive and personalised care that supports individuals and families throughout the different stages of their reproductive journey, transforming innovation into tangible health outcomes. This will further consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of the future of reproductive health and a leading global destination for its services.”
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Reproductive health begins before the need for treatment, through prevention and early screening, which helps us identify risks and intervene at the right time.
“Through this programme, we bring together healthcare providers, researchers and innovators, leveraging genomics and advanced technologies, alongside a flexible regulatory environment that enables the responsible adoption and application of the latest medical advances.
“These capabilities enable us to deliver more precise and personalised care, with one fundamental goal at the heart of our efforts: to give everyone who dreams of building a family a better opportunity to realise that dream.”
The programme builds on Abu Dhabi’s globally integrated ecosystem, which brings together advanced healthcare, research and innovation, while attracting leading international expertise and specialised talent in fertility care.
The emirate has more than 2,000 professionals with integrated clinical, scientific and technical expertise across various areas of reproductive health, working across more than 250 facilities. This supports the continuum of care and the development of the sector, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of the future of reproductive health and a leading regional destination for its services.
The programme will further enhance these capabilities through the accreditation of centres of excellence and by attracting international medical centres and companies, as well as leading doctors, scientists, researchers and embryologists with global expertise.
This will support the transfer of advanced knowledge and expertise, build local capabilities and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre of excellence and innovation in reproductive health.
The programme is underpinned by Abu Dhabi’s advanced healthcare and digital infrastructure, flexible regulatory environment and growing research ecosystem.
These capabilities enable the application of precision medicine, genomics, artificial intelligence and health data analytics to develop more accurate models for prevention, diagnosis and treatment, while accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications with a direct impact on human health.
Genomics and genetic testing are among the programme’s key enablers. Abu Dhabi benefits from a database containing nearly one million genomes, alongside premarital and preconception genetic screening programmes designed to enable the early detection of genetic risks, support informed reproductive decision-making and reduce the transmission of hereditary diseases.
Abu Dhabi has made significant progress in assisted reproductive technologies, with IVF success rates reaching 59% across the emirate, placing it among the highest rates globally.
The programme aims to increase the success rate to 80% by leveraging precision medicine, genomics, artificial intelligence and scientific research. This is expected to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment outcomes and develop more personalised models of care.
The Department of Health has also established the first Global Reproductive Health Advisory Council, bringing together a group of prominent international experts and researchers. The council will contribute to developing global standards, identifying research priorities, strengthening international collaboration and accelerating the transfer of best practices and innovations into Abu Dhabi’s clinical environment.
The Abu Dhabi Reproductive Health Future Programme charts a new pathway for the development of the sector, moving beyond the advancement of healthcare services towards building an integrated ecosystem that generates knowledge, accelerates innovation, and develops standards, technologies and solutions.
The programme is designed to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s contribution to shaping the future of reproductive health globally, delivering benefits for families and contributing to better human health and quality of life both within the UAE and beyond.
"Abu Dhabi is shaping the future of reproductive care by implementing a strategic roadmap for advanced fertility treatment and precision reproductive medicine."
The Abu Dhabi Programme for the Future of Reproductive Health is a strategic roadmap launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) aimed at positioning the emirate as a global hub for advanced fertility care and precision reproductive medicine.
The initiative creates an integrated ecosystem supporting individuals and couples through all stages of family planning, diagnostics, preservation, and assisted reproduction.
Increasing IVF Success Rates: Target to raise IVF success rates in Abu Dhabi from 59% to 80% by 2030.
Genomics & Data Integration: Leveraging a national database of nearly one million genomes alongside premarital and preconception screening to identify hereditary risks early and optimize embryo selection during IVF treatments.
Advanced AI & Precision Medicine: Incorporating artificial intelligence and health data analytics to improve diagnostic accuracy and personalize fertility treatments.
Comprehensive Care Spectrum: Covering prevention, preconception health, fertility preservation (such as egg freezing and embryo preservation), and assisted reproductive technologies for both men and women.
Global Advisory Board: Supported by the world’s first Global Reproductive Health Advisory Council, established to translate international best practices and innovations directly into local clinical practice.