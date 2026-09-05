The campaign covered salons on and off Abu Dhabi Island and focused on child safety
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Municipality has carried out an awareness and inspection campaign targeting children’s salons across Abu Dhabi Island and surrounding areas, with a focus on hygiene, public health and the safety of young customers.
The campaign targeted salon owners and employees, reminding them of their responsibility to meet approved health requirements when receiving children and providing services.
Inspectors examined general cleanliness inside establishments, the condition of tools and equipment, and whether cleaning and disinfection procedures were being carried out regularly.
The municipality also assessed whether workers were following proper hygiene practices while serving children.
Salon operators were told that all parts of their premises, including reception areas, service areas, equipment and tools, must be kept clean and sanitised on a continuous basis.
The municipality stressed that hygiene measures should not be limited to periods when inspections are expected.
Businesses where observations were recorded were advised to address them promptly and continue monitoring cleaning, maintenance and sanitation across their facilities.
The municipality said the campaign was intended to improve public health standards, protect children, workers and customers, and strengthen families’ confidence in services provided by children’s salons.