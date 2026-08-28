Burjeel turns back-to-school checkups into a fun, free safari for UAE children

Burjeel’s health packages offer children consultations, screenings, nutrition, dental care
As summer holidays draw to a close, homes across the UAE are tuning into a new rhythm. School bags are being pulled from shelves, and preparations are in full swing for the new academic year. The back-to-school season is like an adventure as families transition from the relaxed pace of summer to the excitement of a new academic year. It is also a time to make sure children are physically and emotionally ready for the year ahead. Across Burjeel Holdings, healthcare professionals are helping little ones gear up for the school year in the best of health.
Taking an innovative approach to preventive healthcare, Burjeel Day Surgery Centers and Medical Centers have launched the Burjeel Dino Health Adventure, a week-long immersive prehistoric health safari for children. Running until August 30 across Burjeel Day Surgery Centers in Al Reem Island, Al Shahama, Al Dhafra, and Burjeel Medical Centers in Al Shamkha, Al Falah, Al Zeina, Marina, and Saadiyat, this dinosaur-themed community initiative aims to help little ones complete essential health screenings in a fun and engaging setting.
In this interactive journey, where entry, health screenings, and all activities are free, children become Health Explorers, completing adventurous challenges, collecting expedition badges, and participating in important health checks.
“The Burjeel Dino Health Adventure initiative aims to welcome more than 5,000 children and families across Abu Dhabi to address important aspects of children’s health including growth, vision, hearing, dental health and musculoskeletal development. It also provides parents with direct access to healthcare professionals for guidance, screenings and referrals where needed,” said Arun Lobo, Senior Director – Operations, Burjeel Day Surgery Centers and Medical Centers.
Upon arrival, young participants receive a safari map at the Dino Explorer Basecamp.As they embark on the journey, they face a series of dinosaur-themed challenges that combine playful activities with clinical opportunities led by Burjeel’s healthcare professionals. “At the Dino Growth Tracker, children learn about healthy growth through height and weight assessments. The Strong Feet Safari combines balance and movement challenges with flat-foot screenings, while the Dino Aim & Hunt Challenge tests their focus and tracking skills before a vision screening,” says Dr Kiran Kumar Rai, Specialist Paediatrics & Head of the Department, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island.
Other attractions include the T-Rex Tooth Rescue, where children learn about oral hygiene by restoring a dinosaur’s smile, the Dino Sound Quest Challenge which helps evaluate hearing, and Dino Meal Prep, where children learn about balanced nutrition by packing a healthy lunchbox for a hungry dinosaur.
Participants collect expedition badges and earn a special Golden Explorer Badge upon completing the full adventure. Following screenings and challenges, parents receive guidance on recommended follow-ups.
Paediatric experts at LLH Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Musaffah, and Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi are also set to help children gradually transition back into structured routines. Along with paediatric consultation, Medeor Hospital offers vision tests, growth assessments, vitamin D screenings, dental screenings, and diet consultations. The Little Star Pediatric Clinic at LLH Hospital provides paediatric consultation, nutrition and growth assessment, BMI measurement, vision test, and dental check-up.
Experts say children need guidance as they adjust to the seasonal change. According to Dr Prasanna K. Shetty, HOD and Consultant Paediatrics, LLH Hospital, Abu Dhabi, one of the most important steps is restoring healthy sleep patterns after the relaxed schedules often associated with summer holidays. “Adequate sleep is essential for a child’s mood, learning, concentration, and overall physical health,” observes the doctor.
Meanwhile, Dr Jayashree KV, Specialist Paediatrics, LLH Medical Centre, Shabia 9, advises families to encourage regular hydration, monitor symptoms such as allergies or respiratory discomfort, and consider annual flu vaccinations ahead of flu season.
Back-to-school preparation extends beyond physical health. Children often experience a mix of emotions when returning to classrooms. “Some children may feel excited, while others may experience anxiety about returning to a structured environment or meeting new classmates and teachers,” said Dr. Gopika Prasad, Specialist General Paediatrics at LLH Hospital Abu Dhabi.
She urges parents to maintain open conversations with their children, listen to concerns, and reinforce positive attitudes toward the new school year.
Equally important is maintaining good hygiene. Dr Fahad Farouk, Specialist Paediatrics at LLH Hospital Musaffah, recommends teaching children simple preventive habits such as regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding the sharing of bottles and utensils, and staying home when unwell.
“Simple daily hygiene habits, along with adequate sleep, balanced nutrition and recommended vaccinations, can help children begin the new school term healthier and more confidently.”
Meanwhile, Dr Ayman Fahmy, Specialist in Paediatrics, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, highlighted the critical role of nutrition in supporting academic success. “Inadequate intake of essential nutrients may affect concentration, energy, mood, and classroom performance,” he said, exhorting parents to establish healthy eating habits and watch for signs such as fatigue, irritability, reduced attention span, or slower-than-expected growth.
Paediatric specialists also encourage parents to pay attention to subtle signs that may affect a child’s performance in school. Dr Noher Moustafa, Specialist in Paediatrics at Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi, says reduced participation in activities, frequent fatigue, difficulty concentrating, or reluctance to engage in schoolwork can sometimes indicate underlying health concerns.
“Remaining attentive to these subtle changes can help ensure children stay confident, active, and fully engaged in their academic journey.”
Through a combination of preventive screenings, healthy routines, emotional support, and engaging initiatives, Burjeel is helping children start the new term with confidence, good health, and a readiness to learn.