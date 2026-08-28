Burjeel turns back-to-school checkups into a fun, free safari for UAE children

As summer holidays draw to a close, homes across the UAE are tuning into a new rhythm. School bags are being pulled from shelves, and preparations are in full swing for the new academic year. The back-to-school season is like an adventure as families transition from the relaxed pace of summer to the excitement of a new academic year. It is also a time to make sure children are physically and emotionally ready for the year ahead. Across Burjeel Holdings, healthcare professionals are helping little ones gear up for the school year in the best of health.