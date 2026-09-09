How Abu Dhabi became a safe haven for a seven-year-old battling cancer

Abu Dhabi became his safe place as he continues his fight against brain tumour
Dubai: There are places children remember because of the games they played, the friends they made, or the streets where they grew up. For Zekienz Dumanan, Abu Dhabi is all of those things and more.
Although the seven-year-old was born in the Philippines, Abu Dhabi has been the place he found the road to recovery.
"Leaving the country where I was born was difficult because I had to shift into a culture far from what I was used to as a kid. But then, UAE became my safe place and a second home that helped me grow," Dumanan told Gulf News.
At present, Dumanan is undergoing treatment for a Grade IV medulloblastoma, a brain tumour.
His diagnosis has changed many parts of his childhood. Hospital visits and treatment have become part of his life, while his mother carefully considers where they can go and what is safe for him.
Just last year, Dumanan has moved to Abu Dhabi to join his mother and three other siblings. He has spoken about his journey not with fear, but with remarkable gratitude.
He has highlighted that Abu Dhabi's healthcare system gave him and his family hope during one of the most difficult periods of their lives.
“Abu Dhabi is a worthwhile place to live in because they put every child first, from locals to expats, when it comes to education, health, and safety,” described Dumanan.
His doctors have not given up on him, even when his chances of survival were uncertain.
"Abu Dhabi healthcare did not give up on me even when I only had 40 percent chance to live. They proved that providing proper treatment will extend innocent lives like mine."
Because of his health condition, Dumanan does not often go outdoors. His mother makes sure that when they do venture outside, the places they visit are safe and suitable for him.
"Reem Mall is the first mall I visited during my ongoing treatment and I'm excited to explore other places after my medication plan. I wish to visit the museum and hidden gems of Abu Dhabi," shared Dumanan.
For another child, a trip to a shopping centre might be an ordinary weekend outing. For him, it has become a glimpse of the life he hopes to enjoy more fully after treatment.
Dumanan does not need grand landmarks to appreciate Abu Dhabi.
"There's a mini park that we can pass by to relax and play some activity to help with my physical strength," stated Dumanan
Moreover, he has noted that Abu Dhabi has a great insurance policy that both adults and children can benefit from.
"Abu Dhabi helped me a lot from day one of my admission in the hospital up to now in my healing journey."
Additionally, Dumanan has discovered that a city can become home because of its people.
“Friendships are everywhere that can create an instant family in just a small community gathering. Abu Dhabi is not difficult to learn and to live,” exclaimed Dumanan.
His health journey has introduced him to people of different ages who are facing battles of their own. Dumanan does not see himself only as someone receiving support. He wants to give it too.
"Not only adults can fight for their lives. A young one like me can also fight the battle. That’s how they'll remember me, living without any fear and trusting on God's promise."
Ask Dumanan what he would say to another child facing a difficult health battle and his answer has been hope.
“As long as there's a seed of hope, hold on, keep that, and believe that God will not give you the kind of battle that you will not win,” advised Dumanan.
He also wants children to remember the people standing beside them.
“Make your parents your motivation and inspiration because for them, we are their strength to keep going on.”
Dumanan's story is not finished. There are still museums he wants to visit. There are still hidden gems of Abu Dhabi waiting to be discovered. And there is a future he continues to imagine beyond his treatment.
For a seven-year-old who has spent his childhood confronting a serious illness, those dreams are powerful reminders that life is about more than a diagnosis.
It is about the places you hope to see. The people who stand beside you. The small moments that give you strength. And the home that makes you feel safe.
Abu Dhabi is where he has found community, received treatment, and learned that home does not always have to be the place where you were born. Home is the place that stands by you when you need it most.
“To the country that welcomed us and treated my health in my sickbed, thank you UAE,” said Dumanan.