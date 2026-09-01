Why this Filipino expat chose to build her life in Abu Dhabi

For nearly two decades, she built a career, community, second home in the capital
Dubai: Some journeys begin with a plan, others begin with a leap of faith. For Sheryl Palacios–Manalo, it was both.
When she left the Philippines for the UAE in 2007, she has carried with her a dream shared by countless Filipino expatriates, to work hard, create opportunities, and give her family a better life.
Leaving home has not been easy but Abu Dhabi soon became the place where she discovered her strength, found purpose, and built connections that shaped the next chapter of her life.
Today, Manalo is a senior health unit coordinator at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi. Beyond her professional life, she has been deeply involved in community initiatives, supporting fellow overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and helping bring people together through cultural, civic, and charitable activities.
Looking back, she has noted that the emirate gave her more than she initially came looking for.
“I chose to move to the UAE because, like many Filipinos, I wanted to give my family a better life. But Abu Dhabi gave me more than just opportunity, it gave me growth, purpose, and a community,” Manalo told Gulf News.
Starting over in another country has required courage. Manalo has bared that the experience taught her to become more independent, resilient, and willing to step into leadership.
Through her work in healthcare, she has learned lessons that went beyond the workplace including discipline, compassion, and the importance of striving for excellence.
“My journey from home to Abu Dhabi is a story of courage, faith, and continuous growth and this city has played a huge role in who I am today,” exclaimed Manalo.
The longer she lived in the capital, the stronger her desire has become to contribute to the community around her.
Manalo has spent years supporting community initiatives centred on unity, wellness, and cultural pride. She has helped organise activities through the OFW Global Movement for Empowerment, the National Council for Solo Parents, and the Bayanihan Council, alongside volunteer programmes and advocacy efforts.
From Filipino cultural celebrations such as “Kalayaan” to charity initiatives, humanitarian missions, and programmes supporting OFWs and families back home, she has made community service part of her life in the UAE.
“Giving back has become my way of honouring the UAE, a country that has given me opportunities, embraced the Filipino community, and helped me grow personally and professionally,” shared Manalo.
Even someone as active as Manalo has needed somewhere to pause. For her, that place is the Abu Dhabi Corniche.
Walking and jogging along the waterfront have become a way to stay active and to step away from the demands of everyday life.
“It’s where I clear my mind, reset my energy, and feel most connected to myself and the community around me,” described Manalo.
Al Wathba Lake has been one of the places she considers a hidden gem. Away from the city's busy streets, she has found peace in the open desert landscape, calm water, and gentle breeze.
“It’s a place where nature feels close and time slows down. It’s also a serene corner that gives me space to think, reset, and appreciate the simple beauty around me,” stated Manalo.
The places she loves most in Abu Dhabi offer both connection and quiet, two things that have become important parts of her life.
If she could introduce Abu Dhabi to someone through one meal, her choice has been machboos. To her, the traditional dish has captured the warmth of the capital.
“It’s warm, comforting, and full of flavour just like the spirit of the city. Machboos reminds me of how Abu Dhabi brings people together, whether locals or expats, and makes everyone feel at home,” explained Manalo.
She added, “It’s a dish that carries tradition, hospitality, and the feeling of being welcomed, which is exactly how Abu Dhabi has embraced me and the Filipino community.”
Machboos is a spiced rice dish cooked with meat and dried lime, which has also been considered as the national dish of the UAE.
For all the professional achievements and community work, Manalo’s most treasured connection to Abu Dhabi has been deeply personal. Her two children, Sheddy Ysabelle and John Rylte, have been born in the emirate.
“This city became more than just a place I worked and lived in. It became the beginning of my journey as a mother,” stated Manalo.
When her children visit, she makes sure they create new memories together, whether through simple moments or major celebrations.
“Those visits remind me of how deeply Abu Dhabi is woven into our family’s story.”
After nearly two decades in the UAE, Manalo believes that moving abroad may begin with the pursuit of opportunity, but what people build along the way matters just as much.
“We came here with hopes for a better life and along the way this country has given us safety, dignity, and opportunities to grow. Let’s continue to honour that by showing kindness, working with integrity, and supporting one another no matter where we come from,” advised Manalo.
She has highlighted that Abu Dhabi taught her that community is the greatest strength of expats.
“Let’s keep building bridges, celebrating our cultures, and lifting each other up. We may be far from home, but together, we can create a home in the UAE that is filled with respect, unity, and purpose.”
Manalo has come to Abu Dhabi to give her family a better life. She could not have known then that the journey would give her more.
It has paved way for her career in healthcare. It has instilled in her the courage to grow into leadership. It has provided her a community she could serve and a city where she could find moments of peace.
Most importantly, it has given her a place where her two children were born. That is why she now has a different way of looking at the emirate. Abu Dhabi is no longer just where her future flourished but where her family’s story lives.