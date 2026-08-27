How Abu Dhabi’s community events are bringing residents closer

Grassroots gatherings are giving residents more ways to build a sense of community
Dubai: In a city where people from different parts of the world live side by side, community can sometimes begin with something as ordinary as a pile of clothes, a box of toys, or a collection of old games.
Across Abu Dhabi, informal gatherings built around shared interests have been creating opportunities for residents to meet outside their usual social circles.
Flea markets, collector gatherings, and similar events have been bringing together Emiratis and expatriates, families and individuals, as well as long-time residents and newcomers.
For those organising them, the appeal has been on the conversations and connections that happen along the way.
Martina Venus, founder of Abu Dhabi Flea Market, has lived in the capital for eight years. She has noted that her experience as a resident, mother, and professional gave her a close look at how communities interact in the city.
“What makes Abu Dhabi particularly special for community-led events is how connected people are,” Venus told Gulf News.
Venus has described Abu Dhabi as an international city with residents from many backgrounds, but one that has retained a strong sense of familiarity.
“People know each other, communities overlap, and when you go to a gathering, somehow everyone seems to know someone.”
She believes the city’s family culture, neighbourhoods, and public gathering spaces contribute to that atmosphere.
“Community events don't feel anonymous here. You see familiar faces, meet friends of friends, and build relationships over time.”
Hailing from Germany, Venus has been familiar with flea markets and a culture of reselling and reusing possessions. She has highlighted that it also reflects a practical reality of life in the Emirates.
"This is particularly relevant in the UAE because we have such a transient international population. People arrive, relocate and leave, children grow out of things, families move homes, and unfortunately, perfectly good items can be discarded simply because people no longer need them," explained Venus.
For her, allowing those possessions to be passed on can reduce unnecessary waste while also making items more accessible to others. Its social aspect has become just as important.
"Over the years, I've realised that a flea market creates something else as well. People browse, bargain, laugh, tell stories, and meet their neighbours. Sustainability may be at the heart of what we do, but community is what gives the flea market its soul."
Rather than seeing the markets only as shopping occasions, the demand has shown that residents are looking for more opportunities to gather in their own neighbourhoods.
Another part of Abu Dhabi’s community scene is developing around collecting. Abdulla Al Suwaidi, CEO of Sandbox Events, has highlighted that the interest in collecting is growing across several categories, including trading cards, retro gaming, figures, comics, art, and memorabilia.
"Abu Dhabi has a growing collector scene that is developing alongside global trends. There are so many collectors across different interests, and we are seeing more people looking for a place where they can meet, connect, and share those interests," shared Al Suwaidi.
While collecting can often be an individual hobby, Al Suwaidi has mentioned that there is an increasing demand for spaces where enthusiasts can meet others with similar interests.
“We knew there were a lot of people who shared the same passion, but there weren’t many events that brought all of these different collector communities together under one roof.”
For Laura Davison, director of consumer marketing at That Abu Dhabi Girl, the appeal of community events has been rooted in the quality of the connections they create.
“Abu Dhabi has such a strong sense of community, and I think there’s a real appetite for experiences that bring people together in an authentic and meaningful way,” exclaimed Davison.
She has pointed out that the city’s mix of established local communities and residents from around the world creates opportunities for people to meet who might not otherwise cross paths.
"Abu Dhabi audiences really value quality, considered experiences. Events don’t need to be huge to have an impact. Sometimes a smaller, more intimate gathering can create the strongest sense of connection."
Davison has underscored that Abu Dhabi’s pace also influences how the team approaches events in the capital.
"We are always drawn to Abu Dhabi because it has a slightly more relaxed pace. It’s about listening to the community first and then creating experiences around what they actually want."
The growth of these gatherings has a wider aspect of life in Abu Dhabi. The capital’s population has been made up of people with different nationalities, ages, interests, and lengths of residency.
While that diversity has been one of the emirate’s defining characteristics, finding opportunities to meet outside work, school, or established social circles is still important. Community-led events have provided a way to do that.
In Abu Dhabi, where communities continually change, such events can help turn a diverse population into something that feels more connected.