The hardest moments are the emergencies — and the financial burden.
The first thing you notice when you step into Bel Smith's home in Al Reef 2, is that you’re being watched. A couple of cats peer at you curiously; one white cat has even claimed a bowl as its throne, eyeing you with quiet authority. Scratches are welcome. Hesitation is judged.
These are just a few of the many cats Bel has rescued. Soft-spoken but deeply driven, she doesn’t waste words when sharing her story. She moved to the UAE from the UK in 2024 with her husband and children. “It’s not common to see stray cats over there,” she explains. What she encountered here, however, was very different.
When Bel first arrived, she wasn’t familiar with the TNR approach — Trap, Neuter, Return. Unsure of where to begin, she reached out to Liezel Bryce, who was then coordinating community efforts to help local cats. “I asked if I could help,” Bel recalls. “I started learning. And I became passionate about rescuing and helping cats.”
By November 2025, when Liezel moved back to the UK, Bel stepped in to continue the work — building on the foundation that had already been laid, and expanding it further.
Bel pulls up a video from one of her TNR walks. A temporary cage is set up with a small dish of wet food. A cat wanders in, steps on a platform — and the door gently shuts. The sudden movement makes me flinch, much like the startled cat. Bel is quick to reassure me: the cat isn’t hurt, just briefly confused.
From there, the cats are taken to the vet, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ear-tipped — a small clip that signals they’ve been TNRed — before being safely returned to their territory.
It’s a daily process. Bel and other volunteers walk through the community, keeping track of the cats, checking ear tips and scanning microchips. “If a TNRed cat ever gets lost, we can identify them,” she explains.
Bel believes TNR is one of the most humane and effective ways to manage community cats. “Before taking over, I was actively involved on the ground, helping Liezel trap cats and drive them to the vet weekly,” she says. “That hands-on experience helped me understand how vital TNR is — for the cats and for the community.”
The work is rewarding, but it’s also emotionally heavy. Bel is visibly distressed, when she talks about the cats she’s saved — and the ones she couldn’t.
She tells me about Finn, a cat with a broken paw they rushed to the vet. She no longer sees him, but she still checks in on Fudge, another familiar face nearby. As we walk through the community, cats appear everywhere: some hiding behind bushes, others confidently stationed near doorways where food often appears.
“Since 2024, the community has saved over 100 cats,” Bel says, pointing out residents in Al Reef 2 who quietly help feed and protect them.
There are challenges. Some people attempt TNR privately but skip key steps like ear-tipping. “Recently, we found an orange cat that had clearly been neutered, but we didn’t know — because the ear wasn’t clipped,” Bel explains. “That’s why we work closely with vets. Vaccinations and proper identification matter.”
The hardest moments are the emergencies — and the financial burden. Much of the work is funded out of the pocket.
“It’s hard,” she admits. “A few weeks ago, I got a message asking me to help a black cat. I thought it was just a grazed leg, so I brought a first-aid kit. But when I saw him, the injury was severe — the bone was exposed.” They rushed him to the vet. His leg had to be amputated. He didn’t survive.
“We do everything we can to help them live. And it hurts deeply when they don’t.”
Bel is quick to stress that this isn’t a solo mission. “Every donation — big or small — helps us continue TNR and protect more cats,” she says. “The support truly makes a massive difference.”
She also credits her team. “I am incredibly grateful for our TNR volunteers. They give their time, energy and care so generously. This work only happens because of teamwork. I feel fortunate to be part of a community that genuinely cares.”
Bel’s journey — from newcomer to TNR lead — is a testament to how compassion and consistency can change lives. “I am deeply passionate about helping cats and improving their lives,” she says.
The emotional toll is real, and the decisions are rarely easy. “I do get emotionally invested,” she admits. “I’m learning as I go — balancing compassion with responsibility, and always prioritising the long-term welfare of the community cats.”
In a world that often looks away, Bel doesn’t. And because of that, dozens of cats now live safer, healthier lives — watched over by people who chose to care.
