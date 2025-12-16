How one woman crashed 100 weddings to feed 120 stray cats — and beat social anxiety along the way

The woman from Baoshan in southwestern China has quietly turned wedding banquets into an unlikely lifeline, both for herself and for the growing army of stray cats she cares for, as reported by South China Morning Post. Over the past three years, she has attended — or, more accurately, “crashed” — nearly 100 weddings, collecting untouched leftover food to feed the animals at her home shelter, all while battling social anxiety that once made speaking to strangers feel impossible.