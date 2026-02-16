Dave Marchi, a spokesman for Sanrio, the Japanese company that created Hello Kitty in 1974 had once said in 2018, “Sanrio does not reference her as a cat in the traditional sense: She doesn’t meow, she doesn’t drink milk from a bowl, she doesn’t eat cat food. It all comes down to how you want to describe this anthropomorphised figure. Obviously she looks like a cat. Some people want to think of her and describe her as a cat. But we at Sanrio always reference her as a little girl.”