GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Kochi's midnight rescue: Stranded cat saved from Metro pillar

Two-week ordeal ends in cheers as fire crew and volunteers save Subhash, the stranded cat

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
''Subhash', the stranded cat is being rescued.
''Subhash', the stranded cat is being rescued.

In a rare and touching rescue, the city of Kochi in Kerala came together to save a cat stranded atop a Metro pillar for nearly two weeks.

The feline, fondly called ‘Subhash’ by local autorickshaw drivers, had been stuck on a Metro pillar near Kaloor Stadium. Its cries drew attention from passersby, and soon the area was crowded with concerned residents looking up at the trapped animal.

On Saturday night, a joint team from the Fire and Rescue Services and animal welfare volunteers launched a carefully planned operation. Personnel from the Gandhi Nagar Fire Station led the effort. After hours of work, the cat was finally brought down safely at around 1.30am on Sunday.

The moment Subhash was rescued, cheers broke out from the gathered crowd. The cat was immediately taken in a special ambulance to an animal hospital for a health check.

Why the cat was named ‘Subhash’

The name ‘Subhash’ was inspired by the superhit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. In the movie, a character named Subhash falls into a cave and is rescued by friends. The autorickshaw drivers saw a similar story unfolding above them - and the name stuck.

Operation planned after social media alert

The rescue began earlier on Saturday after photos and videos of the stranded cat surfaced online. Metro staff had already spotted the animal and were providing food and water while waiting for a safe way to reach it.

Initial attempts to catch the cat were unsuccessful. Services on the Kochi Metro were halted for over half an hour as a precaution, and traffic was restricted in the area.

Officials later brought in a crane and hydraulic lift. Rescuers reached the top of the pillar, secured the frightened cat in a net, and placed it carefully in a box.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralaindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Suspect charged after priceless Egyptian artefacts recovered near ferry terminal.

2,600-year-old Egyptian cat statue stolen in Australia

1m read
Over four decades, Yamaguchi oversaw the transformation of a simple 1970s coin purse illustration into one of the most lucrative and recognisable franchises in the world.

Hello Kitty designer steps down after 46 years

3m read
Illustrative image.

Korean link emerges in Kerala schoolgirl’s death probe

2m read
Considered by Air India as its new flagship, the airline's latest A350 made its debut on the Delhi - Dubai route earlier this year.

Air India ends full-service Dubai-Kochi, Hyd flights

2m read