On Saturday night, a joint team from the Fire and Rescue Services and animal welfare volunteers launched a carefully planned operation. Personnel from the Gandhi Nagar Fire Station led the effort. After hours of work, the cat was finally brought down safely at around 1.30am on Sunday.

The feline, fondly called ‘Subhash’ by local autorickshaw drivers, had been stuck on a Metro pillar near Kaloor Stadium. Its cries drew attention from passersby, and soon the area was crowded with concerned residents looking up at the trapped animal.

In a rare and touching rescue, the city of Kochi in Kerala came together to save a cat stranded atop a Metro pillar for nearly two weeks.

The moment Subhash was rescued, cheers broke out from the gathered crowd. The cat was immediately taken in a special ambulance to an animal hospital for a health check.

The name ‘Subhash’ was inspired by the superhit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. In the movie, a character named Subhash falls into a cave and is rescued by friends. The autorickshaw drivers saw a similar story unfolding above them - and the name stuck.

Officials later brought in a crane and hydraulic lift. Rescuers reached the top of the pillar, secured the frightened cat in a net, and placed it carefully in a box.

Initial attempts to catch the cat were unsuccessful. Services on the Kochi Metro were halted for over half an hour as a precaution, and traffic was restricted in the area.

The rescue began earlier on Saturday after photos and videos of the stranded cat surfaced online. Metro staff had already spotted the animal and were providing food and water while waiting for a safe way to reach it.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.