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Dubai set to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2026 event in November

Three-year deal brings FIBA 3x3 Masters to Dubai through 2028

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Fiba 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 kicks off in style
Fiba 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 kicks off in style
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Dubai: The FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2026 is now coming to Dubai with a Masters event taking place on November 7-8.

The Emirati city’s latest addition to calendar will bring the world’s best 3x3 basketball teams during the final stretch of the season. The event will have ranking points and prize money in the line. Fans in Dubai will witness World Champions, European Champions and Olympians on court, alongside the world’s top ranked teams.

The ongoing 2026 FIBA 3x3 World Tour commenced in Japan on April 25 and has visited the urban locations globally since then. Dubai will host the Tour ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 12-13.

The upcoming event will tipoff a three-year partnership between Dubai and the competition which will see the Masters compete in the city through 2028. The Managing Director of FIBA 3x3 Alex Sanchez also shared his excitement for partnering with Dubai.

"We are delighted to welcome Dubai to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour this season,” Sanchez said. “Dubai has firmly established itself as one of the world's leading tourism, entertainment and major event destinations, with remarkable sports infrastructure and a bold vision for the future of sport."

The details on the venue are yet to be announced. The event will take place on November 7-8.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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