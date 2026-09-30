“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place”: McIlroy confirms UAE return for DP World Tour

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship will be held from November 5–8 at Yas Links
Dubai: Rory McIlroy will return to the UAE this year after confirming his participation in the Abu Dhabi Championship, with the six-time Major champion targeting a first victory at Yas Links.
The reigning Masters champion and Race to Dubai champion, has finished runner-up at the tournament four times but is yet to claim the title.
The 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship will be the first of two events in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the tournament taking place at Yas Links from November 5-8.
The 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship will be the first of two events in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the tournament taking place at Yas Links from November 5-8.
McIlroy welcomed the partnership while confirming that he will once again finish his season in the UAE.
“The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to, and it’s great to see Aldar come on board as the new title partner,” said McIlroy.
“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place to visit, Yas Links is always in immaculate condition, and the atmosphere throughout the week makes it a special event.
“I’ve finished runner-up here four times, so I’d obviously love to go one better and finally win it.
“I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title.”
McIlroy's return adds further star power to an event that forms a crucial part of the closing stages of the DP World Tour season.
The Play-Offs begin in Abu Dhabi before moving to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will ultimately be crowned.
McIlroy has enjoyed a highly successful 2026 campaign and will now look to end the year in the UAE by adding an Abu Dhabi title to his impressive list of achievements.