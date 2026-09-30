“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place”: McIlroy confirms UAE return for DP World Tour

Dubai: Rory McIlroy will return to the UAE this year after confirming his participation in the Abu Dhabi Championship, with the six-time Major champion targeting a first victory at Yas Links.

The reigning Masters champion and Race to Dubai champion, has finished runner-up at the tournament four times but is yet to claim the title.

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship will be the first of two events in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the tournament taking place at Yas Links from November 5-8.

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship will be the first of two events in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the tournament taking place at Yas Links from November 5-8.

McIlroy welcomed the partnership while confirming that he will once again finish his season in the UAE.

“The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to, and it’s great to see Aldar come on board as the new title partner,” said McIlroy.

“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place to visit, Yas Links is always in immaculate condition, and the atmosphere throughout the week makes it a special event.

“I’ve finished runner-up here four times, so I’d obviously love to go one better and finally win it.

“I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title.”

The Play-Offs begin in Abu Dhabi before moving to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will ultimately be crowned.

McIlroy has enjoyed a highly successful 2026 campaign and will now look to end the year in the UAE by adding an Abu Dhabi title to his impressive list of achievements.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.