Rory McIlroy confesses “love” for Middle East ahead of DP World Tour

Dubai: Rory McIlroy is relishing a return to the UAE later this year, with the four-time major winner expressing complete confidence in the authorities to ensure the DP World Tour’s season-ending events can go ahead safely.

McIlroy began his BMW PGA Championship campaign with a 69 at Wentworth on Thursday, with the DP World Tour now entering the decisive stage of the season.

The final two events will take the tour to the Middle East, with the Abu Dhabi Championship followed by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Despite the conflict that has affected the wider region in recent months, McIlroy has no hesitation about making the trip, placing his trust in the local authorities and those responsible for staging the tournaments.

“If the local governments feel like it's safe to put on these events, they are not going to put their citizens or people visiting in harm's way,” McIlroy said.

“I love the Middle East. I have a lot of friends there, and I'm looking forward to going back for sure.”

His return to the UAE will also come with a major prize at stake as he looks to secure a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title.

Despite finding himself way down the leaderboard, the Northern Irishman believes his game is beginning to show encouraging signs.

“I wish it was on a Thursday and not on a Wednesday,” McIlroy joked of his Pro-Am round.

“But yeah, look, I played well. I think any time you play like that, whether it's in practice or a competitive round, you have to take some confidence from it.

"I saw some putts going in. I felt better with the putter than I did last week."

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.