GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

GCC to host six DP World Tour events in 2027

Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the first Rolex Series event of the year

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The 38th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be the first event in the city.
The 38th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be the first event in the city.

Dubai: The GCC will feature six tournaments on the DP World Tour’s 2027 calendar, with the region set to host four consecutive weeks of golf at the beginning of the year before the season returns to the UAE for its November finale.

The Middle East schedule gets underway with the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort from January 15-17, bringing team match play to the opening weeks of the new season.

The action then heads to Emirates Golf Club for the 38th Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place from January 21-24 and will be the first Rolex Series event of 2027.

Bahrain will host the next stop, with the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship being held at Royal Golf Club from January 28-31. The Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club follows from February 3-6, bringing the Middle East leg of the International Swing to a close.

The DP World Tour will return to the UAE later in the year for its season-ending Play-Offs. The Abu Dhabi Championship will be played at Yas Links from November 4-7 before the campaign concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 11-14.

The Dubai finale will also determine the winner of the Race to Dubai.

The UAE will host three of the DP World Tour’s five prestigious Rolex Series events in 2027, with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Abu Dhabi Championship and DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, all featuring on the schedule.

The remaining Rolex Series tournaments are the Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 8-11, and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club from September 23-26.

Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour's Chief Executive, said: "The return of historic national Opens in Singapore and Portugal means 17 prestigious national Opens will feature on our 2027 global schedule, along with other popular international championships and events played around the world.

"As Golf's Global Tour, we are proud to provide this unique platform for our members to showcase their talents as they compete to put their own name alongside some of the iconic champions of our sport. It is a schedule that offers incredible international opportunities for existing and new players and one which will appeal to our fans globally.

"Our thanks, therefore, once again go to our partners, broadcasters, promoters, federations and partner Tours for their support and commitment to the DP World Tour."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiAbu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rory McIlroy will play in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in November

McIlroy questions LIV's appeal amid league revamp

3m read
Rahm and DeChambeau are owed $9.7m between them

LIV Golf bankruptcy: Stars owed millions

4m read
Tiger and Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods' son earns best finish of the 2026 season

1m read
Scottish golfer gets call from Trump after win

Scottish golfer gets call from Trump after win

2m read