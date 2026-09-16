GCC to host six DP World Tour events in 2027

Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the first Rolex Series event of the year
Dubai: The GCC will feature six tournaments on the DP World Tour’s 2027 calendar, with the region set to host four consecutive weeks of golf at the beginning of the year before the season returns to the UAE for its November finale.
The Middle East schedule gets underway with the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort from January 15-17, bringing team match play to the opening weeks of the new season.
The action then heads to Emirates Golf Club for the 38th Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place from January 21-24 and will be the first Rolex Series event of 2027.
Bahrain will host the next stop, with the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship being held at Royal Golf Club from January 28-31. The Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club follows from February 3-6, bringing the Middle East leg of the International Swing to a close.
The DP World Tour will return to the UAE later in the year for its season-ending Play-Offs. The Abu Dhabi Championship will be played at Yas Links from November 4-7 before the campaign concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 11-14.
The Dubai finale will also determine the winner of the Race to Dubai.
The UAE will host three of the DP World Tour’s five prestigious Rolex Series events in 2027, with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Abu Dhabi Championship and DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, all featuring on the schedule.
The remaining Rolex Series tournaments are the Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 8-11, and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club from September 23-26.
Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour's Chief Executive, said: "The return of historic national Opens in Singapore and Portugal means 17 prestigious national Opens will feature on our 2027 global schedule, along with other popular international championships and events played around the world.
"As Golf's Global Tour, we are proud to provide this unique platform for our members to showcase their talents as they compete to put their own name alongside some of the iconic champions of our sport. It is a schedule that offers incredible international opportunities for existing and new players and one which will appeal to our fans globally.
"Our thanks, therefore, once again go to our partners, broadcasters, promoters, federations and partner Tours for their support and commitment to the DP World Tour."