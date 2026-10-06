McIlroy confirmed for Dubai return at DP World Tour Championship

McIlroy returns to Dubai aiming to match Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight titles
Dubai: Seven-time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy will compete at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 12-15, with the Northern Irishman aiming to match Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Harry Vardon Trophies.
McIlroy is currently second in the Race to Dubai Rankings behind Patrick Reed, who has also been confirmed for the Dubai tournament. The 37-year-old significantly reduced the deficit to Reed at last month’s BMW PGA Championship, finishing joint second after a final-round 68 at Wentworth Club.
The World No. 2 heads back to Dubai after another brilliant year, having successfully defended his Masters title at Augusta National in April.
McIlroy completed golf’s career Grand Slam at Augusta last year before becoming just the fourth player to win the Green Jacket in consecutive years. He joined Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in achieving the feat.
He will also arrive at the Earth course with an impressive record, having lifted the DP World Tour Championship three times, in 2012, 2015 and 2024.
“I’ve always loved coming to Dubai and I’ve had some great days on the Earth course, so I’m really looking forward to being back for the DP World Tour Championship,” said McIlroy, a 21-time winner on the DP World Tour.
“Getting to eight and drawing level with Monty would mean a lot. He was an amazing player to watch when I was growing up, and the Race to Dubai is something I’ve always taken a lot of pride in. To have the opportunity to win it again, and potentially match Monty’s record, would be a pretty special way to finish the season.”
The DP World Tour Championship is now in its 18th year and has established itself as one of Dubai’s major sporting and social occasions.
Fans can attend for free on Thursday, November 12, provided they pre-register. General Admission tickets for Friday through Sunday start at AED 160, while children aged 17 and under can attend free throughout the tournament, although advance registration is required.
Groups of eight or more can also benefit from discounted General Admission tickets.
The 1st Tee Experience, which proved popular following its introduction last year, will return as an optional upgrade to General Admission. It gives spectators a dedicated viewing area overlooking the opening tee shots, as well as complimentary refreshments.
Fans wanting a more premium experience can upgrade to Ticket+, which includes access to The Greatest Bar on Earth overlooking the 17th green, or select from two premium options around the closing holes.
The Championship Chalet on the 18th green provides a prime position to watch the finish, alongside five-star catering, free-flowing drinks and exclusive access to a viewing platform at the first tee.
The Earth Lounge on the 16th green offers a more relaxed alternative, with food available throughout the day and free-flowing afternoon drinks.
The Championship Village will also provide entertainment away from the action, with activities for all ages including children’s zones, complimentary golf lessons, trick-shot displays, large screens and sports activations. Ladies Day will take place on Saturday, followed by Family Day on Sunday.
Fans can pre-register for free Thursday entry and view the full range of ticket and premium experience options via dpwtc.com.