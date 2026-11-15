Tyrrell Hatton storms to five-shot DP World Tour Championship victory as Rory McIlroy makes history

Hatton wins by five shots in Dubai as McIlroy matches Montgomerie's record
Dubai: Tyrrell Hatton secured his sixth Rolex Series title after producing a commanding five-shot victory over Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship, with the Northern Irishman nevertheless celebrating a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai crown.
While the season-long battle for the Race to Dubai went down to the final moments, Hatton enjoyed a relatively comfortable afternoon at Jumeirah Golf Estates, producing a superb final-round 66 on the Earth Course.
The Englishman carded seven birdies and just one bogey to finish the tournament in style, taking his tally to nine DP World Tour victories.
Even after missing the green with his approach to the par-five 18th, Hatton kept his composure with a chip and two putts to complete an impressive week in Dubai.
"This is really special," Hatton said afterwards.
"I was really nervous today. I didn't say anything to anyone in my team or even to Emily. Yeah, I've had a bit of heartbreak around here, and I felt like it was going to be a difficult day. Just really proud of how I played on the back nine. Putter was amazing. Certainly saved me all week. It feels so good to win here."
Starting Sunday with a one-shot lead over Victor Perez, Hatton immediately demonstrated his ability to handle the pressure, rescuing par after a wayward tee shot on the opening hole before finding his rhythm with consecutive birdies at the second and third.
A bogey at the fourth briefly halted his momentum, but the Englishman quickly responded and continued to find the greens with his irons.
Mikael Lindberg briefly joined him at the top of the leaderboard, but Hatton regained control with another birdie at the seventh to reach the turn in 34.
He was particularly impressive over the closing nine holes, picking up further shots at the 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th to create an unassailable advantage over the chasing pack.
Despite his growing lead, Hatton admitted afterwards that nerves were never far away, explaining how he deliberately avoided checking the leaderboard as he concentrated on completing the job.
"As I said, feeling weirdly nervous. So I tried not to look at leaderboards too much, and then just caught a glimpse of where I was at on 6, the par 3. And then I tried to not look at a leaderboard again until I think it was the par-514.
"So yeah I was just trying to keep my head down and try and make birdies. It felt like the conditions were marginally easy today because there was less wind but yeah some is of the greens were so fast, it was hard -- I found it difficult at times to get the pace right but just glad it worked out in the end."
Hatton now joins Lee Westwood (2009), Danny Willett (2018) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2016, 2020 and 2025) as the fourth Englishman to win the prestigious season-ending event.
While Hatton enjoyed the biggest victory of the week, McIlroy also had plenty to celebrate after securing another Race to Dubai title.
The Northern Irishman finished runner-up for the second consecutive year but did enough to claim his fifth successive season-long crown, matching Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Race to Dubai victories.
McIlroy knew that finishing outright second would guarantee he stayed ahead of Eugenio Chacarra in the final standings, and he delivered when it mattered with a bogey-free final-round 67.
That left him two shots clear of Chacarra, who finished tied third alongside Oliver Lindell.
Although Chacarra missed out on the Race to Dubai title, he still secured the leading PGA Tour Dual Membership card, joining Patrick Reed, Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, Daniel Hillier, Jacob Skov Olesen, Bernd Wiesberger, Andy Sullivan, Oliver Lindell and Joe Dean among the 10 players earning the opportunity.