Close friends Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton share lead heading into DP World Tour Championship weekend

McIlroy started strongly, picking up three birdies in his opening eight holes before adding another at the 10th. However, challenging winds made conditions increasingly difficult, and three bogeys at the 12th, 16th and 17th threatened to derail his round.

McIlroy carded a two-under-par 70 to join Hatton at five-under overall on the Earth Course, setting up an intriguing battle between two players who have developed a strong friendship both on and off the golf course.

Hatton, meanwhile, will be looking to finally claim the title after coming close on several occasions. The Englishman, an eight-time DP World Tour winner, made a strong start with birdies at the first two holes and another at the ninth.

McIlroy has an excellent record at the venue, having won the tournament three times and finished runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off last year. Another victory would put him in position to secure both the tournament trophy and the Harry Vardon Trophy.

“It’s very easy to make bogeys out there. It’s very, very tricky once you get yourself out of position. So, easy to make bogeys, but it was nice to at least birdie the last and feel like I sort of salvaged the day a little bit with that birdie.”

McIlroy and Hatton have shared plenty of success as teammates, most recently representing Europe at the Ryder Cup. Their friendship adds another dimension to the weekend contest, although both will be focused on securing the title for themselves.

“I’m happy enough with where I’m placed after two rounds. Hopefully I can play better over the weekend and give myself more birdie opportunities,” he said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.