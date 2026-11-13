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Close friends Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton share lead heading into DP World Tour Championship weekend

Ryder Cup teammates McIlroy and Hatton poised for Earth Course battle

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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England's Tyrrell Hatton (R) speaks with Ireland's Rory McIlroy during the European Tour of Abu Dhabi Championship 2025 golf tournament in Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2025.
England's Tyrrell Hatton (R) speaks with Ireland's Rory McIlroy during the European Tour of Abu Dhabi Championship 2025 golf tournament in Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2025.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: Close friends and Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton will head into the weekend sharing the lead at the DP World Tour Championship after producing impressive second-round performances at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on Friday.

McIlroy carded a two-under-par 70 to join Hatton at five-under overall on the Earth Course, setting up an intriguing battle between two players who have developed a strong friendship both on and off the golf course.

The Northern Irishman is chasing a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai title and a fifth consecutive triumph in the season-long standings. He also has the opportunity to claim a fourth DP World Tour Championship crown.

McIlroy started strongly, picking up three birdies in his opening eight holes before adding another at the 10th. However, challenging winds made conditions increasingly difficult, and three bogeys at the 12th, 16th and 17th threatened to derail his round.

A birdie at the final hole ensured he finished alongside Hatton, who had earlier established the clubhouse lead with a three-under 69.

“I played very solidly for those first 11 holes,” McIlroy said.

“It’s very easy to make bogeys out there. It’s very, very tricky once you get yourself out of position. So, easy to make bogeys, but it was nice to at least birdie the last and feel like I sort of salvaged the day a little bit with that birdie.”

The 36-year-old believes the Earth Course is presenting one of its toughest tests in recent years.

“I’ve been coming to this golf course for 17 years, and this is the toughest I think it’s ever played,” he added.

McIlroy has an excellent record at the venue, having won the tournament three times and finished runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off last year. Another victory would put him in position to secure both the tournament trophy and the Harry Vardon Trophy.

“I want to win this tournament. You know, I’ve won four times down the road at Emirates. It’d be nice to win four times here,” he said.

Hatton, meanwhile, will be looking to finally claim the title after coming close on several occasions. The Englishman, an eight-time DP World Tour winner, made a strong start with birdies at the first two holes and another at the ninth.

Despite a bogey at the 10th, he recovered with a birdie-par-bogey-birdie finish to sign for a 69.

“Overall it was pretty solid,” Hatton said, although he admitted that a couple of poor tee shots had made him uncomfortable with his driver.

The Englishman is also aware of McIlroy’s impressive history at the Earth Course.

“I’m happy enough with where I’m placed after two rounds. Hopefully I can play better over the weekend and give myself more birdie opportunities,” he said.

McIlroy and Hatton have shared plenty of success as teammates, most recently representing Europe at the Ryder Cup. Their friendship adds another dimension to the weekend contest, although both will be focused on securing the title for themselves.

With Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra sitting tied 11th at one-under, McIlroy is also in a strong position to extend his dominance in the season-long competition.

Joost Luiten and Kristoffer Reitan are one shot behind the leaders at four-under, while Mikael Lindberg, Freddy Schott and Victor Perez are another stroke back.

Three-time tournament champion Jon Rahm is also well placed alongside compatriot David Puig and South African Jayden Schaper as the competition heads into the final two rounds.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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