Abu Dhabi Championship celebrates 10,000 UAE youngsters introduced to golf during Year of Family

“Reaching 10,000 young people will be a proud moment for everyone involved in both events and there is no more fitting year to reach it than the Year of Family,” said Maria Grandinetti-Milton, Director of Sustainability, DP World Tour. “Golf is a game families can share for life and our aim has always been to make that first step as easy as possible – whether that is a child picking up a club for the first time or a student discovering a career in the sport.”