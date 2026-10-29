Abu Dhabi Championship celebrates 10,000 UAE youngsters introduced to golf during Year of Family

Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship to mark milestone of 10,000 youngsters introduced to golf
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship will mark a major milestone when it returns to Yas Links next week, with the tournament set to help the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council surpass 10,000 children and young people introduced to golf through community initiatives linked to the Championship and the Team Cup.
The achievement comes during the UAE’s Year of Family, a national initiative built around the tagline ‘Growing in Unity’. It highlights the long-term efforts of both organisations to make golf accessible to young people across the emirate, whether they are taking their first shot in a school hall or exploring a future career in the sport.
At grassroots level, the Future Falcons Programme, owned and operated by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Golf Federation, introduces children aged four to 16 across the country to the basics of the game in an enjoyable environment. Activities include dedicated golf sessions, school visits, coaching clinics and activations at major sporting and community events.
Youngsters who develop their skills through the programme can progress to the Future Falcons Skills Challenges, where they put their abilities to the test. The competition’s grand final is held during Championship week at Yas Links, giving participants the opportunity to meet some of the leading golfers in the world.
The Championship’s schools programme, delivered in partnership with M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Middle East, brings golf directly into the classroom. In the month leading up to the event, members of the tournament team visit schools to deliver assemblies that introduce pupils to the sport and give them the chance to try it during the school day.
Students from across the emirate are subsequently invited to attend the Championship, where they can watch elite players compete, explore Yas Links and take part in family-friendly activities at the Championship Village.
Older students can explore career opportunities through the Careers in Golf Programme. Established by the European Tour group to encourage greater diversity and inclusion in the industry, and delivered in collaboration with the Golf Forum, the initiative provides education and mentoring for young people from underrepresented backgrounds.
Workshops for those aged 16 to 19 highlight the range of opportunities available beyond playing professionally, including coaching, event management and golf course operations. Participants also receive special access to the tournament, allowing them to meet industry professionals and gain an insight into the work involved in staging a major international golf event.
Last year, Viya Golf partnered with Aldar on a further schools initiative, working alongside the Emirates Golf Federation to welcome pupils from nine local schools to Yas Links during tournament week. Students received dedicated coaching in the Golf for All Zone.
“Reaching 10,000 young people will be a proud moment for everyone involved in both events and there is no more fitting year to reach it than the Year of Family,” said Maria Grandinetti-Milton, Director of Sustainability, DP World Tour. “Golf is a game families can share for life and our aim has always been to make that first step as easy as possible – whether that is a child picking up a club for the first time or a student discovering a career in the sport.”
Organised by the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship opens the DP World Tour Play-Offs. The leading 70 available players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will compete at Yas Links, before the top 50 progress to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Defending champion and US PGA Champion Aaron Rai leads this year’s field alongside back-to-back Masters Champion Rory McIlroy, who is pursuing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, and two-time Major winner Jon Rahm, who will make his tournament debut.
The Team Cup, a three-day match-play contest between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe, will return in January 2027. The competition was previously held at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort in 2023 and 2025.
Tickets and further information for the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship are available through the official ticketing website.