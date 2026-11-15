Meet the four Emirati brothers competing at Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Four Emirati brothers unite at Abu Dhabi's Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Dubai: In the Al Ali family, jiu-jitsu has become a shared passion, with four brothers aged between six and 16 all embracing the sport, preparing for competitions and supporting one another along the way. This week, the siblings have reunited at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, marking how one boy's introduction to the sport five years ago has developed into a family-wide passion.
For Ghanim, Nasser, Khaled and Mansour, jiu-jitsu is a regular part of family life. Although each has different training commitments, coaches and personal targets, they are united by their enthusiasm for the sport and the opportunity to compete against athletes from around the world.
The family's journey started with eldest brother Ghanim, who first encountered jiu-jitsu at school when he was 11. His natural ability and eagerness to learn quickly caught the attention of his coaches, and it was not long before he began entering competitions.
Now 16, Ghanim has progressed to become a member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team and has already collected several medals. Among his achievements are gold at the 2025 Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship and bronze at the 2026 edition.
Inspired by their older brother's dedication and success, his three younger siblings soon decided they wanted to follow the same path. Saeed, 11, Khaled, 10, and six-year-old Mansour all took up jiu-jitsu after watching Ghanim develop as an athlete.
Their father, Nasser Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Ali, has seen first-hand how one son's interest has grown into a passion shared by all four children.
"From the beginning, we could see Ghanim's talent and love for jiu-jitsu, so we encouraged and supported him. As he improved and started winning medals, he became a role model for his three younger brothers, who decided to take up the same sport. Today, we are proud to see all four of our sons competing at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship," he said.
Despite having a sporting background himself, their father never pushed his sons towards his own discipline. Having previously practised boxing, he was happy to let the boys discover their own interests, with all four ultimately choosing jiu-jitsu.
With four aspiring athletes under one roof, training sessions and tournaments have naturally become a major part of everyday family life. However, their father insists that maintaining a balance between sport and education remains essential.
“Education comes first. Just as we want our children to achieve success in jiu-jitsu, we also want them to do well at school. The sport has taught them discipline and time management, and these are some of the most important benefits we have seen,” he said.
Ghanim has already established himself as the family's most experienced competitor, with his performances at international level demonstrating the benefits of his commitment.
His father explained that the teenager approaches competitions with considerable preparation, often beginning his training well in advance and following a carefully managed fitness and nutrition routine.
“Ghanim has a lot of patience and determination. When he sets a goal, he works very hard to achieve it. He challenges himself before he challenges his opponent,” his father said.
Looking ahead, Ghanim hopes to establish himself among the UAE national team's leading athletes, while his younger brothers continue to build their abilities and develop their competitive experience.
For the Al Ali family, having all four boys participate at one of the sport's biggest international events is a particularly proud occasion.
What started five years ago with Ghanim discovering jiu-jitsu at school has since developed into a shared family pursuit, with four brothers now competing on the same stage, supporting each other and working towards their individual ambitions.