Emirati athlete wins silver at World Triathlon’s Multisport Championships in Abu Dhabi
Sometimes, the biggest achievements begin with the simplest goals. For 22-year-old Emirati athlete Bodoor Alomaira, running started as a way to lose weight. There was no long-term plan to compete internationally, no championship ambitions and certainly no expectation that her first-ever race would end with a medal.
Yet, at the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Abu Dhabi, she found herself standing on the podium after finishing second in the women’s 20–24 Sprint Duathlon category.
Her route to silver was far from straightforward. After sleeping for just three hours the night before the competition, she crashed during the cycling leg and was advised by medical staff to stop. Instead, she decided to continue, eventually crossing the finish line and discovering that she had secured a place on the podium.
It was an unexpected result for someone who had entered the competition simply to try something new.
Before discovering duathlon, Bodoor Alomaira experimented with different sports, but running was the one she kept returning to.
The early stages came with their own challenges. Shin and knee pain made it difficult to build consistency, so she worked with a physiotherapist, found suitable running shoes and focused on improving her technique before gradually increasing her pace.
Cycling took longer to become a favourite. It was riding outdoors that eventually helped her develop a genuine interest in the sport.
The connection between the two disciplines came through her uncle, a professional triathlete and IRONMAN finisher. Having noticed that she was already running and cycling, he suggested she try duathlon.
For those unfamiliar with the sport, duathlon combines running and cycling, typically following a run-bike-run format. Unlike triathlon, it does not include swimming.
“It was the first time I’d even heard of the sport,” she said in an interview with Gulf News.
Curiosity eventually got the better of her, and she signed up to see what she could achieve. What she did not know was that her introduction to the sport would take place on a world championship stage.
Behind every race result is preparation, and for a university student, finding time to train can be a challenge in itself.
Bodoor Alomaira studies at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), where she balances lectures, assignments and academic deadlines with a training schedule of four or five sessions each week.
Her routine combines running, cycling and strength training, with each session planned around her university commitments.
In the lead-up to the championship, one of her key training methods was brick sessions. These workouts help athletes prepare for the physical demands of switching between disciplines without a break.
A typical session involved a 2.5-kilometre run, a 10-kilometre cycling ride and a final one-kilometre run.
The final running section is particularly demanding because the legs are already fatigued from cycling.
“I wanted to get used to what that second run feels like when your legs are already tired from cycling,” she explained.
This preparation would prove particularly valuable on race day, when the physical demands of the competition were accompanied by an unexpected accident.
Excitement ahead of her first competition meant Bodoor Alomaira barely slept the night before, managing only around three hours of rest.
During the cycling leg, she suffered a serious crash while taking a U-turn. The accident left her injured, and medical staff advised her several times to stop, warning that continuing could make her injuries worse.
She made the decision to carry on.
The race was far from over, but neither was the challenge. Bodoor Alomaira continued competing and eventually reached the finish line, despite the pain and uncertainty surrounding her injuries.
She is still recovering, with bruises across her body and three bumps on her head.
Finishing the race was already an achievement in itself. But the biggest surprise was still waiting.
“They called my name, called my friend’s name, and called mine again,” she recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘Why are they saying my name again?’”
The announcement revealed that she had finished second in her age category.
Having entered the championship with the intention of enjoying her first race, she suddenly found herself celebrating a world championship silver medal.
“I’d gone there to have fun and experience my first race. Winning silver was beyond anything I’d imagined,” she said.
Winning a medal at an international competition is significant, but doing so in one’s home country can make the experience even more meaningful.
For Bodoor Alomaira, representing the UAE in Abu Dhabi brought an added sense of pride. Racing in her home city, wearing the national colours and competing alongside athletes from around the world made the championship feel personal.
She was also the only Emirati athlete on the podium in her category, making the achievement particularly special.
The moment was made even more memorable by the reaction of her family, especially her parents and uncle, whose encouragement had helped her discover the sport in the first place.
Her journey also reflects how sporting ambitions can develop in unexpected ways. What began as a personal fitness goal became an opportunity to represent the UAE on an international stage.
For Bodoor Alomaira, the silver medal is not the end of the journey. She has already signed up for the Spartan Sprint on Thursday, November 19, although her participation depends on receiving medical clearance following her crash.
She also hopes to continue competing in duathlons, improve her running and cycling performance, and develop her swimming skills before eventually attempting a triathlon.
Her biggest ambition is to complete an IRONMAN, inspired by her uncle, whose achievements first introduced her to endurance sports.
And for other young Emirati women who may be hesitant about entering their first competition, her advice is simple: “Do it scared.”
She encourages beginners to choose a sport they genuinely enjoy, give themselves enough time to prepare and approach the experience gradually rather than putting unnecessary pressure on themselves.
She also emphasises the importance of self-belief and having people around who share their values and support their ambitions.
Ultimately, she hopes her achievement will encourage more young Emirati women to see competitive sport as something they can be part of, too.
“I hope another young Emirati woman sees me on that podium and thinks, ‘I could be on the start line too,’” she said.